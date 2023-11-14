Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, the second session of the World Media Congress 2023 will begin today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, and Capital Events Company, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, are organizing the Congress activities over three days. The first morning period of the event will begin with a keynote speech delivered by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

In line with the first day’s focus on environmental media in conjunction with preparations for hosting the COP28 conference, a dedicated session with young influencers will discuss creating content to address climate challenges. There will also be an international media discussion on educating audiences about climate change, and another session will discuss the important role played by institutions. Thought and opinion on climate action.

Director General of the Emirates News Agency “WAM” and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the World Media Congress, His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, said: “We are proud to welcome this elite of decision-makers, major companies, thought leaders and innovators today at the World Media Congress, an event that is truly considered an essential global forum for the media sector.” “Media: Congress plays a fundamental role in bringing together media leaders to discuss key issues facing the sector. Drawing on the diverse motivations and capabilities of participants, the conference drives the growth and development of the sector and highlights its tremendous potential to create transformative solutions and open new business horizons.”

Elsewhere in the conference, the Innovation Platform is hosting a panel discussion on the evolving role of creatives in digital marketing, while the Education Platform is hosting a series of interactive presentations on topics ranging from content evaluation, format adoption and the future of media to key technologies for content delivery, immersive technology, virtual production and co-production. The event also includes a number of workshops on sustainability and environmental media, the power of youth storytelling, subscription strategies, ChatGPT and other topics.

Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, said: “The lively and fruitful discussions that will be witnessed on the opening day demonstrate the power of the World Media Congress in enabling major global companies and corporations to communicate with thought leaders, explore the latest trends, and collaborate with the best emerging innovators and influencers to shape the future of the sector.” Global Media: As media is a key element in the sustainable, knowledge-based economies of the future, ADNEC Group is proud to play its role in making Abu Dhabi a global center for media creativity and a supportive system for creators and companies seeking to benefit from its creative potential.”

The number of exhibitors and brands participating in the current session of the World Media Congress increased by 33%, reaching 257 brands compared to the first session of the Congress last year.

The number of participating countries also increased by 22% to reach 172 countries, with the current session witnessing the participation of 31 countries for the first time. In addition, the total area covered by the exhibition increased by 78%, reaching more than 32 thousand square meters. The event attracts more than 13,500 participants, 5,500 delegates and 200 CEOs from global media organizations.

The current Congress will include an event dedicated to major buyers in the media sector, with more than 400 major buyers from all over the world expected to attend.

More than 77 speakers representing media leaders from 18 countries will also participate in the conference sessions, which will be held over the next three days. The Congress will include 36 main sessions and will address several main topics, including: environmental media and sustainability; Innovation and the latest technologies in the poles, youth participation in the future of media, and training and development in the field of media work.

The Congress will also witness the holding of 5 accompanying events, some of which will be held for the first time, the most prominent of which is the Innovation and Start-up Platform, in which more than 24 start-up companies participate, and national companies constitute 36% of the companies. A second platform will be allocated for training and education, which will include more than 30 training workshops, which will include up to 40 international trainees in each workshop, under the supervision of 25 experts and international institutions specialized in the sector.

While the third event, Future Media Labs, will host discussions by elite executives, policy makers and business people within the sector from all over the world in six closed sessions.

A fourth feature will be dedicated to influencer innovation through a creative platform for content developers that allows them to communicate, collaborate, and share their experiences and goals with emerging influencers through 21 dialogue sessions and the participation of 19 speakers.

The fifth platform will include 4 new media sessions and round table discussions that will be held with the participation of 32 experts and speakers to study the sector’s challenges and opportunities in the presence of a group of innovators and decision makers from various media sectors across the world.

The integrated and in-depth coverage of the World Media Congress will be distributed throughout the world by attracting approximately 800 media professionals from 58 countries, an increase of 8% compared to last year.