Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet… His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, opened the conference “The Holy Qur’an and the Horizons of Universal Sciences and the UAE’s Efforts to Serve It.” Organized by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, its activities began yesterday and continue for two days in Abu Dhabi with the participation of scholars and specialists.

The conference was attended by His Excellency Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, His Eminence Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Duwaini, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, President of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and Dr. M. Khalifa Al Taniji, President of the Holy Qur’an Academy in Sharjah, and their distinguished scholars, guests of His Highness the President of the State – may God protect him – and a number of officials in government agencies.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said, in his opening speech: “We are pleased to participate in this conference, which studies and discusses some aspects of the miracle in the Holy Qur’an, which is a book of mercy and guidance that came to mankind as an integrated system, in a healthy life, a system that accommodates the entire universe. Its foundation is science, work, and upright behavior, a system that calls for love, cooperation, tolerance, and human brotherhood.” He added: “I extend my great greetings, and the utmost thanks and gratitude, to the conference sponsor, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman The Presidential Office, appreciating to His Highness his deep awareness of the position of the Holy Qur’an in the hearts of Muslims, and of the distinguished role of this dear book, which guides to what is most worthy of rationalizing the life of the individual and reforming the course of society. I also appreciate His Highness’s strong keenness to achieve this for societies. Muslim faith, what the true religion calls for, of compassion, progress, and development, and also of exercising reason and thought, and achieving full benefit from the data of scientific and technical progress in the world.” He said: “This conference is a response and obedience to the divine command, that we ponder The Great Qur’an – When we contemplate the Qur’an, we are expressing a firm desire, God willing, to be able to affirm, in word and deed, the message of Islam in building and reconstruction, in the elevation of man, and in the progress of societies: this tolerant religion, which respects life, It celebrates wisdom, science and knowledge, and calls for the empowerment of man and the development of his faculties of creativity and purposeful thinking – I applaud what you seek in this conference, in contributing to preparing the Muslim human being, for a confident life, in this age, so that he may, with God’s help, be aware of his religion, meditate on the Qur’an, With alert thought and great pride, free from fear and ignorance, adopting the best knowledge and practices in the world, and striving with all seriousness to make a positive contribution to making the process of progress in the entire world.” He added: “The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, organizing… This conference is an honest and true reflection of the pivotal position that the United Arab Emirates enjoys in the nation’s journey, and also the special position it enjoys in the hearts of all Muslims, especially the position of its great founder, the late Sheikh Zayed. Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, that position, which is embodied in the state’s broad culture, deep experience, and strong commitment to the teachings and history of Islam, which deserves to qualify it to be a natural center for enlightened Islamic authority in this era. “.

He continued: “We thank God very much that we have, in the Emirates, the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which is the leadership that makes the state a standard-bearer of centrism and moderation, adopts useful thought, and encourages fruitful work.” And that is with an authentic identity, an enlightened understanding, and a sincere belief, in what heralds, God willing, a comprehensive and sustainable renaissance, in this dear homeland, and indeed in the entire Islamic world, a renaissance that unites and does not divide, inspired by the truths of the true religion, which God intended as a mercy to the worlds.” He said: “I salute this prestigious gathering of a distinguished elite of distinguished Muslim scholars, and I pray to God Almighty to benefit you, to achieve goodness at your hands, and to grant you success in your efforts in developing the call and spreading the teachings of religion.”

He added: “I am fully confident that, in your discussions, you will affirm with all force that the greatest blessing of the Holy Qur’an is the blessing of contemplation and contemplation, and that the cosmic verses in this dear book, which speak about the heaven and the earth, the night and the day, the sun, the moon, and the stars, Mountains and plains, seas and rivers, winds and clouds, plants, animals and inanimate objects, and the creation of man and all animals and creatures, are an invitation to discovery, the search for wisdom and knowledge, the study of science and technology, and the pursuit of the causes of progress and development in all fields.

He continued: “I am fully confident that, in your discussions, you will emphasize the importance of God’s call to man to contemplate and delve deeply into the study of the phenomena of the universe and life, considering that this is the way to strengthen faith in God and for this man to be, well deserved, He is the successor of God on earth, and also, to affirm the wise Islamic principles of protection, preventing harm, participation, reconstruction, respect for the rights of others, and permanent development for the better, and even also, to realize the power of God Almighty, and to thank Him for what He has done. On us, yes and no. His Excellency explained: “The conference discussions emphasize that the call to contemplate the Holy Qur’an is a call for our thinking and work to be directed, in an organized manner, to a practical approach, in which we focus on the needs of the present and the requirements of the future, while benefiting as much as possible from all The achievements of science, knowledge, and technology, in this era, are all within the framework of faith in God, His angels, His books, and His messengers, understanding the role of man in this universe, and taking pride in the high status, in the Holy Qur’an, of those who are firmly rooted in knowledge, those who have been given knowledge and wisdom, those who teach and reflect. And they understand.” His Excellency said: “As I look forward to your important contributions in all of these matters, I would like to conclude my speech to you today, in my capacity as Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and to point out my firm conviction that contemplating the Holy Qur’an leads, with God’s help, to deepening The concepts of cooperation, acquaintance, and joint work between people, until this becomes, God willing, a path to achieving sustainable development and prosperity in all parts of the world.”

He added: “I refer to my firm conviction that contemplating the Holy Qur’an only motivates us to work together in order to get rid of wars, conflicts and crises, to spread the values ​​of peace and harmony, ensure security and security, and achieve happiness for all – contemplating the Holy Qur’an only leads, thanks to God.” “To strengthen our commitment to spreading the principles of justice, equality, and the rule of law, in addition to supporting human efforts to secure the future of the earth and preserve the environment.”

He stressed: “Meditating on the Holy Qur’an only urges man to preserve the dignity of his fellow man, and for everyone to work together, in order to achieve the abundance of food, quality education, progress in health care, and development of culture and arts. Meditating on the Holy Qur’an only motivates members of the Society, to the common pursuit, in order to preserve the noble human values ​​and principles, within a framework that cherishes the human being, and confirms his distinguished position in this universe.” His Excellency said: “We in the UAE always emphasize our firm commitment to working with everyone, for the sake of Demonstrating and manifesting these basic goals and principles, which our true religion affirms, we are very proud that this strong commitment is a true reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” in that these hopes and ambitions, It constitutes the identity of the sons and daughters of the Emirates, and indeed the identity of Muslims everywhere, and leads, God willing, to achieving what we hope for for our eternal nation, of progress and development. We in the Emirates are working with all resolve and determination to provide the opportunity for everyone to learn and work fruitfully. And a decent life, so that they are able to serve themselves, their families, their community, their nation, and even the entire world. We are very keen for the Muslim person to be an example and model of excellence, continuous learning, and active contribution to all the achievements of science and development. This is in accordance with the Almighty’s saying: “Say: Are those who know equal to those who do not know?” God Almighty has spoken the truth. For his part, His Excellency Abdullah bin Bayyah, in his speech, praised the United Arab Emirates’ care for the Book of God, teaching and reciting it in mosques and schools, in service of religion and out of concern for what benefits Muslims and all people, indicating that it is a well-established approach and an extension of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed – may God bless him. May his soul rest in peace – and there is no clearer evidence of this than the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to the imams and muezzins who carry the Qur’an. We ask Him, Glory be to Him, to place it in the balance of His good deeds. We also appreciate the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for this beneficial conference. Blessed. His Excellency said: “There is no contradiction or contradiction between the sciences of revelation and the sciences of the universe, but rather integration and harmony. Even though they deal with the universe, they approach it from two complementary perspectives. Revelation presents to the mind the first causes, the reasons for creation and the wisdom of existence. This compatible vision between the sciences of revelation and the sciences of the universe makes the Muslim He does not feel alienated in the world around him, and some scholars have mentioned that about a thousand of its verses deal with the universe and its manifestations. In fact, there is hardly a surah that is devoid of awakening the heart to go out to this universe in contemplation and contemplation. For his part, His Eminence Professor Dr. Muhammad Abd al-Rahman al-Duwaini said: “This meeting comes different from any other meeting, because it relates to the most honorable book, and looks at the relationship between the Qur’an and the cosmic sciences, which people cannot do without either. The first thing we should decide here is that there is no contradiction between religion and science, as science searches in the world of matter and tries to provide an explanation.” He is materialistic about the manifestations of the universe, and tries to read its governing laws and rely on them in managing life, and the Qur’an is a book of guidance. It did not provide us with mathematical equations or physical laws related to the interpretation of this material universe, and the connection of its parts to each other. However, science, with the achievements, inventions, and laws it presented, did not It can provide us with sufficient answers to questions that fall outside the field of matter, and science did not provide us with a moral and ethical philosophy. Rather, what it provided us with is the Holy Qur’an, as it is the first book of Islam informing about the Lord of the Worlds. It provided answers to fundamental questions related to the purpose of human existence. He added that this conference indicates the awareness of the UAE people and leadership, and their awareness that caring for the Book of God is one of the duties of faith, the preservation of homelands, and a guarantee and security for future generations to be aware of the straight path, adhere to their identity, and know their duties and responsibilities, and there is no fear then for a generation whose parents take care of them and pledge them to knowledge. Correct, moral and ethical care; To grow up as a good person for himself and a good person for his society.

For his part, Dr. Omar Al-Darai said that the Holy Qur’an is the heart of science, and attention and understanding draw from it. It is the ocean sea, containing colors of jewels, precious things and pearls. Its signs are phrases, and its phrases are signs and records. This conference is only a tour and a meeting on its coast, and a ride on its raft, to capture Some of those pearls and precious gems, we collect its delicacies, we pluck its fruits, and we dive into its depths. Let us gain a glimpse of its purposes and values, and be guided by its recited and visible verses: {A book which We have sent down to you, blessed, that they may contemplate its verses, and that those of understanding may remember} in accordance with the commandment of our master Omar ibn al-Khattab to the ink and translator of the Qur’an: Abdullah ibn Abbas, may God be pleased with them, when he said to him: “Dive, O diver.”

He added: “This conference came in the most honorable of what has been reserved for the Book of our Lord for a long time, which is the month of the Qur’an, and among its people are the honorable scholars, for study and scholarship, in which we imitate those who came before us who excelled in the sciences of the Qur’an and were creative and mastered the classification in its interpretation and mastered and mastered this. craftsmanship, and they established sciences and arts that serve this book, and they struck in every era and Egypt with a large arrow in that, for it is a source of inspiration for the worlds.” The first sessions of the conference began with the theme “The Holy Qur’an is a tributary of human values,” and the opening speech was given by Muhammad Saeed Al-Neyadi, Director General of the General Authority for Public Affairs. Islamic Affairs and Endowments. For his part, Dr. Idris Al-Fassi Al-Fihri, one of the scholars and guests of His Highness the President of the State – may God protect him – addressed in the first intervention “Elements of human values ​​in the Holy Qur’an and methodological means in cultural formation” and summarized them in five elements. The first is the concept of values ​​in the Holy Qur’an, which he said. It is gathered in the word “good”, the second element is the humanity of values ​​in the Holy Qur’an, and the third is the human legacy of values ​​in the Holy Qur’an. As for the second intervention, “The Great Faculties and Higher Purposes of the Holy Qur’an and the Common Humanity, a Civilized Approach,” presented by Professor Dr. Qutb Al-Raysouni, Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies – At the University of Sharjah, he said that the religion of Islam expresses, in a large number of its texts and resources, the values ​​of mutual understanding between nations.

In the third intervention, Dr. Ramil Anas Izzat Al-Lin, Head of the Department of Religious and Human Sciences at the Bulgar Islamic Academy, spoke about the title “Ethics of the Age through the Directives of the Holy Qur’an, Methodological Approaches,” saying: “The Holy Qur’an has left strong imprints of influence on human society throughout the ages, and the study True morality will not be achieved and completed if you turn a blind eye to the moral constitution in the Holy Qur’an, and many of the morals that the Holy Qur’an brought, we find that many modern intellectual approaches to morality have emphasized them.

The fourth intervention, “Methods for dismantling extremist discourses that employ the Holy Qur’an,” was enriched by the talk of Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Director of Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities, in which he said that the Qur’anic discourse represents an integrated, cohesive text that carries in its texts moral systems, tolerant legislation, and human values ​​that came to achieve lofty goals. In preserving homelands and human beings, the Holy Qur’an expresses a universal vision of the world that gave a new meaning to looking at the world with its existence. Dr. Noah Sawadogo, founder of the Humanitarian Relief Organization and the Vozaba Foundation in the capital, Ouagadougou, presented the fifth intervention, “The Values ​​Interpretation of the Holy Qur’an, Approaches and Characteristics,” addressing the statement of what is meant by the value interpretation of the Qur’an. .