Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor to the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, honored The winners of the first session of the “Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market,” during a ceremony held today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

The award includes three main categories: the “Establishments” category, which honors leading establishments in the field of the labor market that have distinguished practices in attracting and retaining skills and have invested in a safe and attractive work environment for work, and the “Workforce” category, which aims to appreciate the contributions of the distinguished workforce in the service of work. and society in the Emirates, and the “Business Services Partners” category, which provided distinguished services based on supporting family employers while ensuring the protection of auxiliary workers, and achieved achievements and high levels of performance while maintaining the quality of its services, as 66 winners were honored in all main and sub-categories of the award.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The UAE, in light of the forward-looking vision and exceptional leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is taking steady steps to achieve its centenary vision and continue the path of achievements in all fields.” And sectors, enabling them to occupy the first positions globally.”

His Highness congratulated the winners of the first round of the award, and said: “We congratulate all the winners on this achievement, which confirms the depth of the partnership and strategic relationship linking the government and private sectors in the UAE, which was and continues to be the main pillar of the process of development, excellence and development in the UAE, and one of the main drivers of its strength.” Our national economy, enhancing its competitiveness and continuing to achieve the best growth rates.”

His Highness added: “The labor market in the UAE today presents an inspiring model, due to the components it possesses that constitute, in essence, basic pillars that enable it to be among the best global markets in attracting competencies and talents from countries of the world, which see the UAE as the ideal place to launch their business and achieve their dreams and ambitions in the future.” An atmosphere of stability, security and equal opportunities.”

His Highness called on all companies and institutions in the private sector to continue their work, effort and optimal use of innovation and modern technologies, and to benefit from modern legislation, advanced capabilities and advanced infrastructure in the UAE, to be active partners in the country’s prosperity, which requires everyone’s dedication and sincerity to work, adding His Highness: “Our high ambitions will only be achieved with optimal investment of all capabilities and energies, and proactive thinking that turns challenges into opportunities and effective action plans for continued success.”

– A new stage of leadership.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market, said: “The concept of entrepreneurship in the UAE stems from a wise and well-established vision, which has today become a major part of the work culture under the inspiring leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his keenness to consolidate the foundations of leadership and its governance, within a comprehensive vision that places leadership and excellence as the compass for any achievement.

He added, “Within this vision, the government’s stimulating role comes in enacting legislation and decisions and launching initiatives to enhance the ease of doing business and the participation of Emirati cadres in the labor market and attracting international talent, which establishes a competitive work environment in the labor market.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage and support for the award, and said: “Celebrating the winners of the first session of the Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market constitutes a new stage in the process of excellence and leadership in the UAE labor market,” adding that “ The award was able to achieve exceptional results to prove that belief in the importance of working as a team is the way to reach the highest ranks.”

His Excellency added: “The award is a true reflection and translation of the vision of our wise leadership, which has taken excellence as an approach, creativity as a pillar, and innovation as a culture to lay the foundations of an integrated work system that creates achievements, keeps pace with developments, and leads the UAE towards the position it deserves regionally and globally.”

He continued: “This award is a reflection of the amazing development witnessed by the national economy and the labor market, as the International Monetary Fund estimates indicate that the country’s gross domestic product will grow this year by 3.5% and the UAE’s non-oil economy will grow by 4.5%, according to World Bank expectations, and our data indicate an increase in “There was a 38% increase in the registration of new private sector establishments by the end of the third quarter compared to the same period last year, in addition to a 79% increase in new skilled labor permits, and this confirms the unparalleled successes of modern and flexible labor market legislation and policies.” His Excellency stated that leadership and competitiveness in the UAE is an approach based on integration, and aims to enhance the quality of life of society and the position of the UAE, which is considered one of the 10 most competitive economies in the world and one of the best global destinations for living and working. He said: “Major private sector companies competed to sponsor the award and participate greatly in the award.” Its first session is clear evidence that social responsibility today is a vision and a voluntary work approach adopted by companies and institutions out of their belief in the importance of the role they must play to serve the UAE community.”

He congratulated the winners of the award and called for participation in its second session, while at the same time thanking the sponsors, work teams and judging committees.

Establishments category

In the main category of the Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market, the winners were establishments that were distinguished by their adoption of global practices in line with future visions and committed to achieving the highest levels of compliance with labor regulations and standards. Alshaya Group, Halcon Systems, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and Liberty Clinic won. Dentistry” ranked first in this category. The award witnessed the honoring of a group of establishments in (6) sub-categories, where “Dulsco”, “Mirdif Private Hospital”, “Blue Ocean for Administrative Training and Consulting” and “Gulf International Bank” won in the category of establishments distinguished by their employment, empowerment and skills attraction practices.

Khansaheb Civil Engineering Company, Al Naboodah Contracting Company, Boyzo Construction, and Milestone Construction also excelled in the category of establishments distinguished by pioneering practices in the fields of occupational health and safety. As for establishments that distinguished themselves in applying and governing work standards and adhering to wage systems, It was won by Damac Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, and Latinum Security.

Since the UAE places the citizen and resident at the top of its priorities, a category within the award has been allocated to honor distinguished establishments in achieving high levels of well-being for their workers and improving the quality of work life. In this category, “Bukhatir Group” and “LLH Hospital” won. Musaffah, Bin Hamoodah Automotive Company, and Mirana Technology. “Kuwait Food Company – Americana”, “Al Masoud Group”, “Trends Center for Research and Consultation”, and “Patriot Ceiling Technologies” won first place among the facilities most prepared for the future, and “Labor Village Real Estate” and “Labor Village Real Estate” also won first place among the facilities most prepared for the future. “Dubai Industrial City” is in the category of establishments that best invest in labor housing.

– Exceptional models among the winners in the workforce category.

Engineer Sheikha Mughair Al-Dhib Al Darmaki from Halcon Company won first place in the category of distinguished skilled workforce that contributed to serving work and society in the UAE. Pamela Vembulamala Padikkal Krishnan – cleaning assistant at the Canadian Medical Center also won first place in the category of distinguished workforce. Among other professional levels that contributed to serving work and society in the UAE.

Among the distinguished skilled workers who contributed to the service of work and society in the UAE, Mohammed Anas Ali, store keeper at Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, also won first place for skilled workers, and Maria Asabil Lacerda from “Emirates Business Group”.

– Business service partners category.

Within the Business Services Partners category, “Housekeeping for Domestic Labor Services” won in the category of Domestic Labor Recruitment Offices for its efforts in providing exceptional services in the field of recruiting Domestic Labor to families and their workers, and “Saa for Technical and Specialized Services” won in the Employment Agencies Category. Yas Center” in the category of business service centers.

– Commitment to continuing excellence.

In its first session, the award, whose cash and in-kind prizes amount to more than 9 million dirhams, was sponsored by 34 of the largest companies and institutions in the UAE. It also received a large turnout for participation in all its categories, which reached more than 3,500 entries. The companies sponsoring the award affirmed their commitment to their responsibility to support and enhance joint efforts to develop the labor market in the country, in a way that benefits all business sectors and enhances their ability to achieve better results and continuous growth in performance.

His Excellency Hussain Sajwani, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Damac Properties, the diamond sponsor of the award, said: “We are proud to sponsor the award, and to express our permanent message in appreciating the efforts of employees and workers, and their great role in the success of our organization’s work, reaching global reach, and we confirm that we are an essential and permanent partner of the Ministry of Human resources and Emiratization in achieving the directives of our wise leadership to make first place globally our compass in all fields. We are also proud of what the award has achieved, in light of the generous patronage and unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office.

For his part, His Excellency Masoud Sharif Mahmoud, CEO of Etisalat from E&, the diamond sponsor of the award, said: “The Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market is a clear message about the continuity of the approach of innovation and excellence adopted by the UAE, and we at Etisalat from E& confirm our commitment.” “By continuing to adopt the latest technical solutions and benefit from all its capabilities, accumulated experience and technological capabilities to support all government efforts and achieve the country’s sustainable goals, especially our partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and all creative and distinguished entities and initiatives,” stressing that the remarkable organization of the award represents a message of leadership and progress to the world, He extended his congratulations to the winners and participants in the award, which is distinguished by its vision and goals.

In turn, His Excellency Fahd Al-Hassawi, CEO of Du, the platinum sponsor of the award, said: The telecommunications sector in the country will remain a major partner in supporting the plans and efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to achieve a competitive labor market possible for citizens and capable of attracting the most important talents and international minds, and today we congratulate all the winners. Who have demonstrated the depth of their culture of leadership and excellence, and we affirm our permanent commitment to supporting government initiatives, because du will remain an active partner in everything that brings the news, elevation and sophistication of our beloved country.

In turn, Iman Abdul Razzaq, Chief Human Resources Officer at Emirates NBD Bank Group, the platinum sponsor of the award, said: “The award in all its stages provided a lot of knowledge and excellence, and enriched our knowledge of leadership through the exchange of ideas and exposure to experiences, and was true evidence of the depth of the partnership.” And the responsibility of all institutions and participants, which is what we felt at Emirates NBD through our participation in sponsoring this pioneering award, which we see as part of our responsibilities, and what our partnership with the Ministry dictates in supporting and promoting leadership and excellence initiatives that were a main pillar of the success of our business.”

The UAE Award for Leadership in the Labor Market, approved by the Council of Ministers, aims to enhance the competitiveness of the labor market, increase its productivity and efficiency, honor distinguished practices in the field of the work environment, protect and motivate workers’ rights, and enhance the level of well-being and quality of life of the workforce in private sector establishments.