Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed Al Hamiri, Secretary General of the Presidential Court, witnessed a ceremony The graduation of the sixteenth batch of male and female students from Emirates National Schools for the academic year 2022-2023 (Sustainability Year batch), totaling 561 male and female graduates from Abu Dhabi complexes, Mohammed bin Zayed City, and Al Ain City.

His Highness said: “The comprehensive and sustainable development process in the country is moving forward with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. Emirati leadership and excellence.

His Highness congratulated the graduates, calling on them to benefit from the sciences and experiences they received to move forward in the paths of science and creativity, and to contribute to raising the UAE’s status and strengthening its prestigious international position.

The Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, Ahmed Muhammad Al-Hamiri, said in a statement on the occasion of graduation: “The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the march of Emirates National Schools has made it a pioneering national model in education that contributes to building student personality. Proud of its identity and authentic values, which are qualified to interact with the developments of the age of knowledge, and the scientific progress witnessed in all fields.

Al Hemairi added: “Emirates National Schools continues to promote this vision by establishing technical and vocational training centers, with the aim of expanding opportunities for students to acquire skills and knowledge through practical activities in innovative and safe facilities equipped with the latest tools and equipment, in addition to launching a scholarship program for gifted and gifted students. It has succeeded in providing a distinguished learning environment through its academic and administrative cadres from different countries of the world, in addition to educational facilities, advanced infrastructure, and partnership with parents and community institutions, which makes the education experience in the corridors of schools rich and worthy of study and emulation.

The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for honoring the graduation ceremony, pointing out that his presence confirms the interest of the wise leadership in the educational process, and its keenness to achieve leadership in all fields, congratulating His Highness on the graduation of his son, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Within the sixteenth batch of graduates of Emirates National Schools, wishing him success in his future life. His Excellency also congratulated his students and their parents, and wished them continued success in serving the country.

For his part, the Director General of Emirates National Schools, Dr. Shaun Daly, said in his speech during the ceremony, which was attended by a number of senior officials and members of the administrative and educational bodies: “This ceremony marks the 21st anniversary of the establishment of Emirates National Schools, which provided distinguished educational programs based on the vision of the founder The state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, for the Emirates National Schools to be a model for education that qualifies young people to become future leaders, good and creative citizens.

He stressed that the schools are keen to strengthen their institutional partnerships, and the constant interest in diversifying the education strategy, openness to various global experiences in the educational sector, and strengthening the distinguished position of the UAE educational system regionally and internationally, by signing cooperation agreements with various parties from inside and outside the country, and the participation of its students in various Educational, scientific and sports competitions, and increasing educational opportunities for students through the implementation of the environmental hygiene project, and activating the sport (Muay Thai) in its schools.

In his speech, on behalf of his fellow graduates, the student Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan began his speech with poetic verses in which he said:

God has grasped a firm entity called the Emirates… a homeland wrapped around seven between pearls and dans

The Lord is always her guardian and giver of good deeds… A generous land of gifts, a continuous increase of impulses

Ask about “Muhammad” as a leader with an idea that fulfills desires… With science for space, we established paths and paths in orbit for us

For the UAE is my home, where there is security, good-fruited trees… With your wisdom, “O Commander, Sidi Muhammad,” you have as much love from us as the shores of the Tigris and Euphrates.

The student, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed his pride that he and his colleagues are among the graduates of the sixteenth batch of students from Emirates National Schools, this scientific edifice that has instilled in them feelings of pride and belonging to the dear homeland in whose bosom they grew up, and from which they drew the sources of knowledge and morals. .

And he said: «It is necessary to stop here and mention the fragrant biography of the founder of the United Arab Emirates and its pillars – the late, God willing – Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and for those who completed the construction and made giving as its pillar the human being – the forgiven, God willing – Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.”

On behalf of the graduates, the student, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, raised gratitude and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. And to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, “may God protect him”, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi For their sponsorship of the civilized renaissance march that the UAE is witnessing in all fields, and their support for the nation’s people, being the real investment and the standard-bearer of the UAE’s ambition.

And the student, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, added: “We seek to bring about a bright future shift befitting the UAE to become the first in the world in all fields, extending thanks also to the president and members of the board of directors and the teaching staff in the Emirates National Schools, and to the honorable parents who gave All support to reach the platforms of excellence.

He concluded his speech by saying: I would like to share with you one of the sayings of my father, my teacher, and my inspiration, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, when he said: “The UAE has been able and can always dazzle the world and be the emirates of the impossible,” adding: “ We can contribute to the realization of this aspiration by continuing our academic journey with a spirit of positivity, optimism, and belief that there is no impossible so that we have a historical footprint that contributes to the elevation of this dear country and the realization of the vision of the wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates, asking God Almighty to perpetuate our homeland. Dear, yes, security, safety, stability, prosperity and development under our wise leadership.

The graduates of the “Sustainability Year Batch” expressed their deepest gratitude and gratitude to the wise leadership for its sponsorship of the UAE’s cultural renaissance in all sectors and fields.

It is noteworthy that the “Emirates National Schools” affiliated to the “Presidential Court” opened its doors in 2002 in the city of Mohammed bin Zayed, and the number of its complexes has so far reached 6 complexes, and currently includes more than 12,680 students from pre-kindergarten to the twelfth grade in all Its branches, while the number of graduates reached 3501, of whom 801 male and female graduates this year.

The schools work to provide their students with educational programs that develop their personalities, using technology to develop the educational process and prepare students to be future leaders. Their programs are based on the curricula of the Ministry of Education in the country, in addition to the American standards Common Core, in addition to that all its complexes Accredited by the American Cognia Foundation, Emirates National Schools have won many educational awards at the level of the UAE and the Arab world, most notably the Khalifa Educational Award in the institutional educational performance category.