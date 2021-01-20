Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Women’s Foundation organized the fourth session of the “Dubai Virtual Dialogues for Women” initiative entitled “A Look at the Future of Work and Women”, where it discussed the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic on the labor market in general and women in particular, and sought to explore the future of women’s work after this global pandemic, And the future of innovation and the elements of employee development and talent acquisition in light of the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution, under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance President of the Dubai Women Establishment,

The session was attended by Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Sophie Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of “Nabata Health”, moderated by Dan Murphy – a broadcaster for CNBC. The speech of the Dubai Women Establishment was delivered by Maitha Shuaib, Director of Communication Department.

Khalfan Belhoul praised the tireless efforts made by the Dubai Women Establishment under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to translate the vision and directives of the wise leadership in enhancing the role of women in various fields and the pioneering projects launched by the Foundation to develop women’s skills and highlight their achievements in all sectors, which is an initiative. “Virtual Dubai Dialogues for Women” is one of them, pointing to the vital topics that are discussed in each session.

He said: Automation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution will play a vital and decisive role in shaping the future labor market, including work procedures and systems and how to provide services that we have become accustomed to for long years, noting that the time intervals between previous industrial revolutions were decreasing with the passage of time due to technical development Accelerated, and therefore keeping up with this speed is one of the most important challenges that we are currently facing, which requires concerted global efforts to find solutions and upgrade the skills of human cadres and enable them to absorb the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Regarding the new challenges created by the “Covid-19” crisis and the extent of its impact on the future of work, Ballhoul said that it has changed many of our concepts in the Dubai Future Foundation about future visions and how the labor market will be. However, this crisis had an important positive that is to benefit from Rapid technological development in meeting business requirements.

Shamsa Saleh, Executive Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, praised the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in adopting future programs that support effective participation of women, adding: The Foundation’s work plan for this year includes many of these programs and initiatives that in turn enhance national efforts within the project. Design for the next fifty years.

For her part, Sophie Smith focused in her speech on the importance of achieving a balance between work and family life and how we devote technology to apply this balance in the workplace, stressing that we are living in an era of rapid technological development that provides opportunities to work remotely for any employee who may be affected by this balance between his life Practical and family.

For her part, Maitha Shuaib, Director of Institutional Communication at the Dubai Women Establishment, said: “We in the UAE are proud of the speed and efficiency of dealing with the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic and the global efforts made by the state to deal with the crisis, stressing the importance of the fourth session of the“ Dubai Dialogues ”initiative. Virtual Women », because we seek to overcome the effects of the Corna crisis on the labor market and women in particular, and prepare them for the future work model.