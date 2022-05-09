Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the activities of the World Utilities Conference 2022, which will continue until May 11, began today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

Conference participants will discuss trends, technologies and innovations that affect future levels of demand for water supplies and energy sources in the world.

The conference and the accompanying three-day exhibition will also allow you to explore business growth opportunities in the sector at the state and regional levels, as well as the rapidly growing economies of Asia.

More than 10,000 professionals in the utilities sector and 120 exhibiting companies from around the world will participate in the conference and exhibition, with the aim of highlighting proactive measures aimed at digitizing energy and water systems, reducing emissions and attracting long-term investments.

The conference also brings together more than 200 speakers from specialists in the utilities sector and more than a thousand representatives of participating parties in the conference, which will host more than 50 strategic and technical discussion sessions.

Under the patronage of Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed.. the launch of the activities of the World Utilities Conference 2022



