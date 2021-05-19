Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced the launch of the thirteenth edition of the Abu Dhabi Art Exhibition in its realistic version at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and includes digital programs and events, during the period From November 18 to 21, after a special opening ceremony on November 17.

Following the success of the virtual edition of the exhibition during the past year, Abu Dhabi Art 2021 will continue to strongly enhance its presence through the digital platform through a number of electronic initiatives scheduled to be launched.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Abu Dhabi Art Gallery represents a platform for cultural communication, as it brings together and connects artists, galleries, institutions concerned with art and those working in this field to promote innovation and creativity, while last year explained to us many challenges and inherent issues. In the world of art, it has also provided new opportunities to solve it. ”

His Excellency added: The Corona pandemic showed that we must cooperate, adapt and innovate to succeed in moving forward. For any society to flourish, culture must be an integral part of its identity and its aspirations for progress and development, and Abu Dhabi art will be held in its realistic version this year, not in spite of The challenges faced by the sector due to the pandemic, but because of it, the pandemic and the challenges it imposed on us have enabled us to innovate and adapt to ensure the continuity of our support for the cultural sector and the art market in these difficult times, and to return in a renewed form, and we look forward to welcoming visitors and the artistic community again to the exhibition in November. Next.

For his part, Saud Abdul Aziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi is one of the safest places to visit in the world in 2021, and we are pleased to announce that we will welcome visitors to our exhibition in Manarat Al Saadiyat at the end of this year, while continuing to take into account All the necessary health and safety measures, ”indicating that“ Abu Dhabi art ”has become an important milestone in the global cultural agenda, and one of the main initiatives that contribute to making Abu Dhabi a culturally active and artistically aware city.

In its edition this year, “Abu Dhabi Art” will display a new set of installation and commissioning works in various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting from the Liwa desert, passing through Al Ain, and ending with the city center of Abu Dhabi, which is a natural extension of the program “Horizons: Commissioning Artists”. Which was launched in 2017 and every year hosts commissioned artwork across a number of heritage sites and landmarks in Al Ain.

The exhibition «Abu Dhabi Art» is keen to cooperate closely with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the artists in charge of the development and display of artworks, to design and display environment-friendly experiences through these unique sites. Abu Dhabi Art Gallery collaborates with artists every year to develop its visual campaign and content. The artworks selected for the campaign of the thirteenth edition of the exhibition include the wonderful creations of Emirati artists, namely Aisha Hader, Rawda Khalifa Al Ketbi, and Sheikha Al Ketbi, who they designed for the first time as part of the program «Horizons. : Emerging Artists »2019, and the works of the artists focused on exploring the idea of ​​transformation in different environments, starting from the marine and desert environment, to cities and deserted urban spaces.

Part of the activities of previous sessions

Rawda Khalifa created her artistic work in an old building that was demolished after a week, while Sheikha Al Kutbi excelled in the sand of the desert, which was filled with sand within days, while Aisha Hader focused on submerging things under the water, changing her colors and transforming with the passage of time from summer to winter. Commenting on the campaign, the artists said: “Each of us lives in different environments such as the sea, the desert, and the spacious urban spaces, so we have made sure to focus our work on a unified theme, which is the rapid transformation that we have seen in those environments, especially when we indulge all of our senses in it, and we have realized as part. From our artistic practice and our endeavor to build the worlds we imagine in the surrounding environments, that nature and urbanization will always impose their influence and take their course. ”

The list of artists and curators participating in the 2021 edition will be announced in the coming months, and more details about the general program that will be held throughout the emirate. It is noteworthy that the door for submitting applications has been opened to galleries wishing to participate in the thirteenth edition of the “Abu Dhabi Art” exhibition, which will be held in November.