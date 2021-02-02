Under the patronage of Hazza bin Zayed .. «Abu Dhabi Technology» inaugurates the Leaders Forum at the start of the «Education and Innovation Week 2021»

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the industry of distinguished and superior national competencies in all engineering, technological and industrial disciplines is at the forefront of the rational leadership’s priorities represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him» His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as these national cadres are represented; The nation’s most valuable wealth, and the main source of development and progress in all aspects of life.

His Highness indicated that the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training is based on the involvement of the industrial and private sector in determining the learning outcomes for all professional qualifications for the training and education of national cadres at the highest levels.

This came on the sidelines of the opening of the Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, for the seventh year in a row, during the period from 1 to 4 February, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and an elite of international speakers and senior officials of the state, where all events are held through visual communication techniques for the first time.

His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi said – in his speech during the forum, whose activities were launched today virtually -: “First of all, I thank you for your presence, participation and multiple contributions in your vital areas, and your presence with us in the Leaders Forum that comes within the« Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021 »under the slogan« Sector The private is a partner in development », and this event is gaining strength and importance, because there are sponsoring and supportive hands that believe in the value of learning, the message of education, and human development. All thanks to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for his generous and permanent patronage of this event Prominent ».

His Excellency praised the initiative of the Abu Dhabi Technical Center “Employment: Training and Empowerment”, through which it succeeded in directing young people to work in the private sector, appreciating the center’s efforts in improving the outcomes of TVET in order to prepare national human cadres capable of participating effectively in sustainable economic development. And engagement in the labor market, in a way that enhances the competitive capabilities of the state.

The Minister of Education stated that the UAE looks at different learning paths from one distance, one perspective, and with equal interest, as knowledge and human development, the requirements of civilization and a comprehensive renaissance require the existence of educational outputs and human competencies in vocational education, as is the case in public education, so vocational education has become It is a foundation for the economic and developmental supremacy of countries, and it is considered a fertile field for students to innovate and innovate in indispensable industrial fields.

He said: “Achieving integration in the education sector depends on the great efforts being exerted on a large national scale, and the organization of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021”) clearly indicates the integration of the education strategy in the United Arab Emirates.

He added: “We are all confident and certain that the Leaders Forum and“ Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021 ”in general; We will be presented with many new ideas, visions and initiatives necessary to achieve the aspirations of the dear country and wise leadership.

For his part, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi appreciated – in his speech – His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s continuous sponsorship of this great event, which reflects the wise leadership’s keenness to enable the center to perform its important national role according to international standards, indicating that Abu Dhabi Technical offers A selection of initiatives and programs that are consistent with the directives of the wise leadership and the government, and that contribute to the creation of national competencies, their employment and the empowerment of youth to work in the public and private sector.

He pointed to the distinguished programs of Abu Dhabi Technical, represented by “Technical Education and Innovation Week”, national and Asian competitions for skills, and “Yes to work”, and the retail trade diploma program for training and qualifying citizens, all of which focus on providing education and training necessary to develop skills and vocational guidance as a means of encouraging employment. Among the citizens of the state.

He said: The Leaders Forum comes from the vision of the wise leadership that cooperation and integration between the public and private sectors is the best way to achieve comprehensive development goals, and to provide the labor market with human cadres capable of building a diversified and sustainable economy characterized by its high productivity, and that achieves the state’s leadership in business and enhances its position And its competitiveness in the world.

Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi pointed out that the Leaders Forum includes an elite group of experts and an enthusiastic youth generation who enjoys skills and knowledge spread in various industries and sectors, stressing the keenness of «Abu Dhabi Technical» to support and support UAE youth in achieving their ambitions and support to employ their skills and talents to become an essential part of the nation’s march. Over the coming years, ensuring that they become the leaders of tomorrow.

The Director General of “Abu Dhabi Technical” stressed the necessity of coming up with important recommendations and initiatives that are in line with the directives of the wise leadership to achieve the supreme interest of the nation .. wishing all success.