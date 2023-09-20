Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the work of the First World Preservation Conference began today in Abu Dhabi, which is organized by the Authority and lasts for two days, with the participation of a number of officials and specialists in the field of sustainability, agriculture and food security. Environment and water from inside and outside the country. The Authority’s organization of the conference coincides with the Year of Sustainability announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him,” and as part of the country’s preparations to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (“COP28”). The conference aims to anticipate the future of preserving blessings, enhance international cooperation, and work to adopt a sustainable approach to preserve them from waste, as part of the state’s efforts to obtain international approval to adopt the International Day for Preserving Blessings.