Al Dhafra (Union)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, the “Al Mughira Championship” (second station) will be launched today, Friday, within the “Al Dhafra Grand Championship for Kingfish Hunting for Men and Women” in its second session, organized by the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee in Abu Dhabi. And it will continue until January 16, on the beach of the city of Al Mirfa in the Al Dhafra region.

The Al-Mughira Championship allocated 20 valuable prizes to the first-place winners, with a value of 680,000 dirhams, divided into 10 prizes for the men’s category and 10 prizes for the women’s category. 50 thousand dirhams, the fourth 35 thousand dirhams, the fifth 30 thousand dirhams, the sixth 25 thousand dirhams, and 15 thousand dirhams for each position from the seventh to the tenth.

A side of the tournament in a previous session (from the source)

Registration for the tournament continues through the website (kingfish.aldhafrafestival.com), until January 16, and the poster number of the participant is obtained from the tournament website in Mirfa city daily from 9 am to 6 pm, or at Al Raha Beach Theater in Abu Dhabi, or through websites Specific delivery of participants according to their registration location. Kingfisher hunting entries will also be received from the first day of the tournament until January 16, at the same location and at the same time.

The participants are required to use the fishing method “threading” with the hook and winch, and fishing is not allowed by the fishing method of all kinds (Al-Hiyali, Prism, Nylon, Marine Pistol, Manchala or Paint and all other means), and filming a video showing the stages of fishing up to the moment of its weight, while The minimum weight for participation will be 25 kg for the category of men and 10 kg for the category of women.

Participation in the tournament is open to citizens, residents and visitors to the UAE, and fishing is open at various fishing sites in the country, provided that security and safety conditions are adhered to according to the regulations and rules followed in the country, the Facilities Protection Agency and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

Goals

The tournament aims to introduce the coasts and islands of the Al Dhafra region, create an opportunity for amateurs to practice traditional fishing, revitalize and spread the fishing hobby, revive the spirit of competition between fishing enthusiasts, preserve marine safety and organize kingfish, in addition to preserving traditional competitions that express the Emirates Heritage.