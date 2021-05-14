Al Mirfa (Union)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the Al Dhafra Grand Championship for Kingfish Hunting for Men and Women was launched on Friday, organized by the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs, and will continue until May 16, on the beach of Al Mirfa City in Al Dhafra Region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi .

Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, said: “The Al Dhafra Grand Tournament for Kingfish Hunting for men and women reflects the efforts of the wise leadership in caring for cultural heritage and preserving national identity, and supporting traditional maritime competitions that are part of the authentic Emirati heritage.” .

The Vice-Chairman of the Committee extended his sincere thanks and great gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, for his generous sponsorship of the championship and his continuous follow-up of all activities and events that contribute to the development of Al Dhafra Region and shed light on its ancient tourist and historical attractions.

He also thanked all the sponsors and supporters of the championship, foremost among them the office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the strategic partner of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the sponsor, “Delma Marine”, and the support provided by the “Department of Municipalities and Transport – Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Protection Agency. Vital installations and coasts, Baynunah Canal », stressing the social responsibility and the great role that these bodies play in order to achieve comprehensive development in addition to its contribution to the continuity of heritage preservation projects.

In turn, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department at the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the Al Dhafra Grand Tournament for Kingfish Hunting for men and women, with its launch, registered 509 participants in both groups of men and women, from different emirates of the country and from different nationalities. About 20 posts.

He explained that the organizing committee of the tournament allocated 20 valuable prizes for the two categories “men and women”, with a total value of 1.24 million dirhams, where 10 prizes were allocated to the men category, at a value of 620 thousand dirhams, and 10 prizes for the women category, at a value of 620 thousand dirhams, and the prizes were distributed among the categories as follows. »200 thousand dirhams for the first place, 100 thousand for the second, 75 thousand for the third, 50 thousand for the fourth, 45 thousand for the fifth, 40 thousand for the sixth, 35 thousand for the seventh, 30 thousand for the eighth, 25 thousand for the ninth, 20 thousand for the tenth place.

He added that registration for the tournament is available until the last day, May 16, via the website “kingfish.aldhafrafestival.com”, where the approved participation poster is then printed and obtained from the championship website in the port city every day from 8 am to 6 pm.

Al-Mazrouei noted the importance of taking information from the official committee platforms, “our heritage” on social media, and following it up continuously to know tournament updates, provide comments and inquiries, as well as know the results of the tournament and watch the highest weights received at the fishing pickup site on the beach of the port city.