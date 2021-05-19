Under the patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed … “Dalma Festival” writes the fourth epic of glory

Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the 4th Dalma Historical Festival Race for the 60-foot Sail Bearings category will start today, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, and in cooperation with the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, The race is the largest in the history of sail racing, especially as its distance reaches 80 nautical miles, which equals 125 kilometers. 102 dhow loaders from different parts of the country participate in the competitions, and the event is held according to precautionary measures against the Coronavirus, through a set of specific conditions that were distributed to the participants previously. The club allocated 25 million dirhams in cash prizes to the participants, which are the highest prizes in the history of this category, and the champion receives one million and 300 thousand dirhams in prize money and a car, while the runner-up receives one million dirhams and a car, and the third-place winner receives 800 thousand dirhams and a car. At six o’clock this morning, the children meet with the heritage of the fathers, and as the light of day dawns, the heroes set out in search of achievement and history to hunt a title that is the most valuable, important and ancient. Today, sailors from the seven emirates race for glory, starting from Dalma, the island of pearl that has scattered its beads throughout the homeland and illuminated the road towards glory, crossing six historic islands, reaching the finish line and the coronation podium at the beach of the city of Mirfa, the race to catch a new pearl that is not Like all pearls, their tools are not the religion, the stone or the hand, not even the weaning or the raisin, but with them wood sailing in the waters, a sail fighting the winds, and a sailor moving the rudder left and right, their eyes on the title, who set their plans in their minds for the law. In football there is the World Cup, the most important and largest event that sits above all football events, and in every sport there is something equal on the speed tracks and in the fields of racing, as well as in the hall games, and here, when lovers of marine heritage, the Delma Festival race sits on the throne of all events, it is the most important And the largest and the owner of all the numbers, rewards, distance, and gear. The participating sail bearings were subjected during the past two days to the required technical checks and measurements, based on the regulations and laws set by the Supreme Organizing Committee for the race, after the bearings reached the starting point, based on the decision of the organizing committee that recommended the necessity of being in Delma Island before sufficient time to avoid any obstacles You may get in the way of the bearings arriving on time. For his part, Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Racing, thanked the wise leadership for the permanent and continuous support for various heritage events in general, and heritage marine sports in particular, stressing that the supreme support is the basis for various The successes that have been achieved on the ground, whether by preserving the heritage or by spreading it among the nation’s youth. He thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, for his patronage and support for the Fourth Dalma Festival of Sailing Bearings in the 60-foot category, stressing that the patronage of His Highness doubled the value of the event, especially since His Highness was always keen to follow up all the details of it. And always guidance to provide all the requirements for success, and stressed that the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club has been striving with full force since its departure to the light to carry out its national mission to the fullest, by spreading the marine heritage and expanding the base of its practitioners from the youth and sons of the Emirates of good. He said: Without a doubt, we learned from the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, that he who has no past has no present and does not have a future, and from this standpoint we always strive to be proud of our past and our authentic heritage that has illuminated the path towards the dazzling present What we live in and always pushing us towards a better future. And he continued: Everyone wanted the Dalma race, since its launch four years ago, to be a historic event in the full sense of the word, as it has been fully prepared, whether with logistical or material support as well as moral, even with the special circumstances that the world is currently experiencing with the spread of the Corona virus, indicating that it has been completed. The allocation of 25 million dirhams in prizes to the winners, which is the largest value in the history of sea races, and the distance of the event was set at eighty nautical miles, which is also the largest in history. He also stressed that the stations of Delma will be very important, as it passes six islands, other than Dalma, before Stopping at the final station in the port city, which confirms that there is a specific strategy to establish the value and position of these islands, by having them as major stations in the race. Al-Rumaithi thanked all the supporting bodies, especially the Abu Dhabi Sports Council headed by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who supports All club events, as well as saluting the sponsors and partners who provided a pure patriotic example. He expressed his full confidence in the exit of the Delma race in the expected manner, and for the race to achieve unparalleled historical successes in light of the provision of all the necessary requirements for this on the ground.