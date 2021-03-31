Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Dubai Autism Center organizes its fifteenth annual awareness campaign for autism throughout April 2021, coinciding with the World Autism Awareness Day, which falls on April 2 of each year as approved by the General Assembly To the United Nations.

Regarding the goals of the campaign, Mohammed Al-Emadi, Director-General of the Dubai Autism Center and a member of its Board of Directors, said: “In light of Dubai’s strategy to empower, contain and integrate people of determination into society as an integral part of it, the Dubai Autism Center launched its annual awareness campaign this year to highlight the extent to which a positive outlook affects Individuals with autism and the importance of community acceptance and understanding of the developmental characteristics of autism spectrum disorder, which usually affect people with autism in three main areas: speech and communication difficulties, social interaction difficulties, and behavior problems.

Al-Emadi stated that the campaign aims to deliver a message that the acceptance of individuals with autism and the provision of a suitable environment for their needs still requires more efforts to reach levels that match the efforts to contain and integrate other groups of people of determination, as is the case with visual, auditory, and motor disabilities.

He added, “The society’s understanding of and acceptance of the nature of the difficulties facing the child is one of the factors for the success, development and improvement of the child’s condition. Therefore, the burdens on the family, which suffer greatly from the lack of awareness of these difficulties by society, are absorbed and their repercussions, whether on the child or his family, are alleviated.”

Al-Emadi pointed out that the campaign this year takes a different direction in light of the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, as efforts have been devoted in the media and through digital advertising platforms, which numbered more than 2,500 screens participating in displaying the campaign advertisement in public places in the UAE to enhance the public’s knowledge of the campaign and its objectives.

A close-knit society

Emphasizing the importance of supporting the campaign, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “As a socially responsible government institution, DEWA contributes to achieving the vision of the wise leadership in the field of integrating and empowering people of determination in society according to thoughtful plans and strategies compatible with the best Global and local practices and standards The authority is keen to support the annual awareness campaign of autism disorder launched by the Dubai Autism Center, to enhance efforts aimed at raising the level of community awareness in this regard, in line with the national policy for the empowerment of people of determination launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of creating an inclusive society free of barriers that guarantees empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families, and the “My Community, A Place for All” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Council Executive Director, which aims to transform Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination. “

He added: “Out of its keenness to support efforts to make Dubai society cohesive and cohesive, adopting common human values ​​and based on a pillar of cohesive families and societies, the authority is committed to providing aspects of community care in a way that serves its strategic objectives to integrate and empower people of determination and achieve their happiness, and between 2015 and 2020 it has been implemented.” The authority has 58 programs and community initiatives to support the integration and empowerment of people of determination in society, and the percentage of community happiness over the authority’s role as a supporter of people of determination in 2020 reached 94%.

Community commitment

For his part, Managing Director of Dubai Holding Khaled Al-Malik said: “We are proud of our continuous support for the Dubai Autism Center and our standing by the hard work it has provided over the years, and we are proud to contribute to serving this noble mission. But we still need to make more efforts at the global level to continue the process. Research on autism spectrum disorder and helping children with autism achieve their fullest potential.And in a sense of our responsibility and commitment to our society and our role in preserving the health and safety of its members, we believe in the importance of supporting all efforts to help people with autism and enhance their integration into society and continue to spread awareness among its members and achieve positive change in Dealing with this group, young and old. “

He added, “In celebration of the International Day of Autism, we will be lighting up most of the communities and destinations of Dubai Holding and implementing a range of community activities across our wide and varied portfolio. In addition to our work and our contribution to raising awareness of autism in our communities, we will allow a greater number of Dubai residents to support people with autism and join this initiative. International to celebrate a unique and dear social segment of all our hearts.

Community interaction

The Director General of the Dubai Autism Center praised the wide community interaction in support of the campaign, whether it is from individuals, government agencies or private companies, extending his thanks and appreciation to the partners and sponsors of the campaign, most notably: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Holding, and the Emirates National Oil Company “ENOC.” Union Coop, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai World Trade Center, Wasl Asset Management Group, Endowment and Minors Affairs Foundation, Arab Broadcasting Network, Dubai Investments Company, Emirates Rawabi Company, GET Holding Group, LOAMS Facilities Management Company, MBC Al Amal Zee Channels Network, ITP Publishing Group, Fox Cinemas, Novo Cinemas, and Hypermedia Advertising Company.

Free sessions

On the occasion of the campaign launch, the Dubai Autism Center announced that it will offer free counseling sessions for children suspected of having autism by reservation during the month of April only. Mona Ibrahim, director of community outreach at the center, explained the goal behind these sessions, saying: “Despite the growing awareness of autism. The autism spectrum, but there is still a lack of interest on the part of a large segment of parents in seeking to obtain early diagnosis, which confirms the importance of the existence of initiatives that facilitate the access of diagnostic and care services to this segment.

As part of this campaign, the center organizes a number of virtual lectures and workshops to raise awareness of autism for parents, teachers, and employees of public and private institutions, in line with the knowledge needs of community members about autism, as well as to answer public inquiries about the difficulties faced by children with it, as well as to educate the community about the importance of identifying the characteristics. The three main developmental factors that characterize autism spectrum disorder and thus create an understanding social environment that embraces these children to become active and productive members of their society.

It should be noted that the institutions concerned with autism all over the world celebrate the International Day for Autism Awareness by organizing a number of activities and events and inviting public and private institutions to light the most important city landmarks and buildings in blue to participate in the revival of this day. And its affiliate facilities, which include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Emirates Towers, Dubai Frame, Tolerance Bridge, Water Canal Waterfall, and Global Village.

Awareness march

The Dubai Autism Center has been distinguished for years by launching its awareness campaign on such an occasion every year to cover various topics about autism disorder, in April 2006 the campaign aimed to introduce the symptoms of autism and its increasing prevalence rates, and in the April 2007 campaign the characteristics of autism disorder and behaviors were highlighted Accompanying it, and in 2008 the campaign aimed to introduce the warning signs of autism and encourage various segments of society to communicate with children with autism, and in 2009 the campaign shed light on the impact of autism on the family and the daily suffering of the parents of autistic children. The increase in the incidence of autism compared to previous years, and in 2012 the campaign focused on defining the extent of the difference between a normal child and a child with autism, and in 2013 the campaign focused on communicating the message as a whole that every child with autism has unique special abilities, and in 2014 it highlighted The campaign sheds light on the different situations faced by families of children with autism due to their children displaying some undesirable behaviors in front of the public and the role of society in Understand that, but in 2015 the campaign aimed to accept, contain and support children with autism, and to raise awareness among all segments of society.

In 2016, the campaign aimed to deliver a message that children with autism are different, but their differences do not limit their abilities, and those around them must understand this and try to involve them in various social activities and encourage them to communicate and socialize. In 2017, the importance of providing early intervention services that limit the difficulties facing the child, the family and society, and enhancing awareness among all segments of society and opening the way for them to participate in various social activities and events was highlighted, and in 2018 the campaign aimed to shed light on the psychological aspect. In terms of the importance of focusing on giving the autistic child the attention and psychological care he deserves. Last year, the campaign focused on the importance of community support for families of children with autism, as they face psychological, social and financial challenges.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Autism Center is a non-profit institution that was established by decree of the ruler of Dubai in the year 2001 with the aim of providing specialized services to take care of children with autism and provide support to their families and caregivers. The financial resources of the center consist of subsidies, grants, donations and any charitable endowment that is placed on the center.

The center has moved to its new headquarters located on an area of ​​about 90,000 square feet and with a building area of ​​166,000 square feet in Al Garhoud, thus increasing its capacity from 54 children to 180 children who are received in facilities that have been fully equipped and equipped to suit their needs. Over 34 classrooms, 22 clinics for movement therapy, 18 speech and speech therapy clinics, three rooms specializing in sensory therapy, and a number of laboratories, laboratories, facilities and medical clinics, all have been designed according to the latest international specialized standards to provide an appropriate educational environment for children with autism.

It is noteworthy that autism is one of the most common developmental disorders and appears specifically during the first three years of the child’s life and accompanies the person with it throughout his life stages. Autism affects the individual’s communicative and social abilities, which leads to his isolation from those around him. The rapid growth of this disorder is remarkable, as all studies estimate the proportion of people with it, depending on the statistics of the Disease Control Center in the United States of America, with one infection for every 54 cases, and it is noted that the prevalence is close in most countries of the world.





