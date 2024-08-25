Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the “Emirati Women and the Making of the Future” conference will begin next Wednesday. The conference is organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence as part of the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, and to emphasize the pioneering role played by women in Emirati society by highlighting their distinguished achievements in various fields..

The conference, which will be inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and will witness the participation of Her Excellency Alia Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, will include two main sessions. The first, entitled (Emirati Women and Modern Technological Achievements), will address the role of Emirati women and their contributions to shaping the future of the UAE, with the participation of Dr. Bushra Al Baloushi, Director of Governance and Risk Management at the Dubai Electronic Security Center, Her Excellency Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, and Dr. Amani Al Hajri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center..

The second session is titled (The Role of Emirati Women in Strengthening and Consolidating Community Cohesion and Solidarity through the Values ​​of Tolerance and Coexistence), and will be attended by Dr. Laila Al Hayas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice President of the National Human Rights Authority, and Her Excellency Hana Al Rostamani, CEO of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group..

The conference will witness the honoring of the most influential women in the journey of Emirati women, as His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan will honor Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, Secretary-General of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Institutions, Her Excellency Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, and Brigadier General Afra Saeed Al Falasi, Commander of Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School, in addition to the Emirati pioneers participating in the conference sessions, and the Knights of Tolerance..

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said that the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” represents a challenge to achieve the highest levels of success in achieving the conference’s goals, due to Her Highness’s status in all of our hearts. Her vision for empowering women will remain a beacon that inspires the world, and her support will remain the cornerstone for the launch of Emirati women in their successful journey. He stressed that the efforts of the “Mother of the Emirates” over the years to support and promote women’s rights and develop their capabilities in various fields have borne fruit and have been witnessed by the entire world..

His Excellency added that everything that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Emirates,” does is based on a firm belief that societies achieve greater success when women are given the opportunity to employ their knowledge and capabilities for the benefit of society and their country, stressing that Her Highness’s efforts constituted the true start in the long journey in the history of Emirati women towards achieving more empowerment and accomplishments..

His Excellency stressed that the future vision of the UAE carries a lot towards supporting and empowering women in various fields; he said that the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to enhance the status of women in society and achieve gender equality, were embodied most clearly in the position that Emirati women have reached today in all areas of work locally and globally, pointing out that celebrating Emirati Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the pioneering achievements made by women in various fields, and to appreciate their vital role in building the future of the Emirates, and he said that empowering women and supporting them to achieve more achievements that enhance their status on the local and international scene is our collective goal.

His Excellency explained that the conference sessions will focus on the role of women in shaping the UAE’s future vision, women’s empowerment and its role in enhancing social cohesion. It will also address women’s contributions to the growth and prosperity of the national economy, stressing that the UAE has become a global model to be emulated in the field of women’s empowerment, through the achievements made by Emirati women in various fields, starting from education and health, all the way to the economy, society and space. He pointed out the importance of continuing these efforts to support women and provide them with the appropriate environment to achieve more success and excellence in the future..