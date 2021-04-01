Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The work of the fifteenth forum of ambassadors and heads of representative missions of the country abroad was concluded yesterday, which was held over five days from March 28 to April 1, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and with the participation of the ministers, leaders of the ministry and ambassadors And heads of state missions abroad. This year’s forum came in light of exceptional circumstances resulting from the global “Covid-19” pandemic, which imposed the development of a new framework and the use of the latest visual communication techniques to ensure that the forum held its new look.

The holding of the forum comes within the framework of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s keenness to enhance communication and interaction with the country’s ambassadors abroad, to exchange views and learn about various developments in regional and international issues, and to discuss various topics related to the state’s foreign policy.

In its fifteenth session, the forum witnessed the participation of a number of ministers, ambassadors, heads of representative missions of the state abroad, a group of senior officials and directors of departments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of governmental institutions and bodies in the country from various sectors to shed light on various issues and common issues of importance. In order to enhance coordination and cooperation, and to develop the tools of Emirati diplomacy.

The forum dealt with major axes in the fields of foreign policy, economy, innovation, industry, advanced science, health and food security, in addition to reviewing a number of regional and international events, issues and developments, and monitoring their impacts and potential repercussions.

The participants in the forum also reviewed the most important and prominent achievements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the most important developments in its work and its various programs, especially in the consular sector, and the development plans of a number of different departments of the ministry were discussed.

The forum comes within an important and vital framework for dialogue between the country’s senior diplomats and officials at home in various sectors, and then achieving harmony and consensus between the two parties in working to serve the UAE’s internal and external goals.

The forum is considered one of the basic mechanisms for discussing current developments and changes at the regional and international levels, and how to deal with them and effectively deal with their various data in light of the major transformations that the world is witnessing that requires any country wishing to confirm its international presence and defend its interests, to continuous national dialogues. In order to reach visions and perceptions capable of continuous response to these transformations.

Muhammad Al-Gergawi speaking at the forum (photos from WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, inaugurated the activities of the first day of the meeting of ambassadors and heads of representative missions of the country abroad in its fifteenth session, with a welcoming speech delivered remotely through visual communication technology, as His Highness highlighted the pivotal role played by embassies The state and its representative missions abroad since the beginning of the “Covid-19” crisis, for being the link with the country’s citizens who are abroad, in order to provide the best possible facilities and services while ensuring their safety, which is at the forefront of the priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

On its first day, the forum witnessed an opening speech by His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, during which he reviewed the experience he had acquired during his career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The forum also included interventions by His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, as well as a speech by Saeed Al Habsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The forum continued its second day, as the guest of honor, His Excellency Heiko Maas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, inaugurated the forum on his second day with a speech remotely through visual communication technology, through which he addressed the ambassadors and heads of the representative missions of the country abroad, praising the approach of the state, which instead Relying on the great accomplishments she has made over the past 50 years, she has chosen to look to the future.

On its second day, the agenda of the forum witnessed a session with His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, in which he discussed the latest developments of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism, and spoke about the pivotal role that the state plays to contribute to maintaining security in the region, which was followed by it. A session with His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy entitled «Economy in the United Arab Emirates after (Covid-19)», and a session with Hamid Al-Shammari, Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs and CEO of Human Resources for Mubadala Investment Group, in an intervention entitled «United Arab Emirates As a global business center ».

Reem Al-Hashemi and David Beasley speak during the forum

The third day of the meeting of ambassadors and representatives of the state’s representative missions abroad began its fifteenth session with an intervention, via visual communication technology, of His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during which she touched on “future prospects for foreign policy in Africa”, followed by a session with Omar. Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in which he talked about the role of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, as well as a session on developments in the support services sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation presented by Abdullah Muhammad Al-Bulooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services.

The third day of the forum ended with a dialogue session through visual communication technology, moderated by Hadley Gamble, the media, and brought together His Excellency Yousef Al-Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the United States of America, and Mr. Norman Roll, the chief advisor for the “Combating Extremism” and “United Against Nuclear Iran” project.

The fourth day of the forum opened with a speech by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, entitled “The UAE is a title for tolerance, coexistence and openness,” during which he addressed the state’s position as an incubator of the values ​​of tolerance, peace, safety, and cultural pluralism. On its fourth day, and in light of the new reality imposed by the global “Covid-19” pandemic, which shed light on the fundamentals and sustainability of the health sector, the forum witnessed a discussion session with His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesman for the sector. Health Ministry in the country, Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases, through visual communication technology entitled “Health in the UAE after (Covid-19).”

The session with the health sector was followed by a session with Her Excellency Maryam Bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, entitled “The future of food security in the UAE.”

The fourth day of the forum concluded, Faisal Issa Lotfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, in a session on the latest developments in citizen services and consular services, during which he reviewed a set of plans being implemented to improve the consular sector and the existing mechanisms, while serving the needs of the public.

The agenda of the forum on its fifth and last day was opened by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, with an opening speech via visual communication technology entitled “Future Directions”, followed by a speech by His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation on “The latest developments regarding the Expo. 2020 Dubai ».

It is worth noting that the Forum of Ambassadors and Heads of Emirati Representative Missions abroad is held annually in the capital Abu Dhabi, as it represents an important opportunity for interaction, dialogue and exchange of views and ideas with leadership and officials in the state and ambassadors and representatives of representative missions abroad on the regional and international arenas, in order to enhance the performance and effectiveness of the UAE foreign policy.

Omar scholars during the forum

Hope probe

Her Excellency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, touched on the completion of 2021, which gave hope to everyone who lives in the country, in a speech entitled “The Hope Probe: A New Historic Achievement in the UAE March”, delivered by her Excellency through visual communication technology. On its fifth day, the forum witnessed a panel discussion through visual communication technology with Her Excellency Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mr. David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program, in a session focused on the efforts and assistance of the international community during the “Covid-” crisis. 19 ». As for the closing session of the fifteenth forum of ambassadors and heads of representative missions of the state abroad, it was titled: “Mental and Mental Health: From Stress to Psychological Comfort”, during which Dr. Nahida Niaz Ahmed, Consultant Psychiatrist, President of the Clinical Board of Psychiatry at Abu Dhabi Company For “health” medical services, head of the mental health committee in the health department through visual communication technology.