Under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, the Arab world will witness, tomorrow, Thursday, November 10, 2022, the closing ceremony of the coronation of the champion of the sixth session of the Arab Reading Challenge, organized by “Mohammed bin Initiatives”. Rashid Al Maktoum International”, after an exceptional season, the largest in the history of the challenge aimed at building a generation capable of reading and knowledge and enhancing the status of the Arabic language as a language of science, literature and knowledge production.

In the presence of 2,000 participants from the challenge stars, dignitaries, intellectuals, educators and parents, led by the distinguished students who reached the finals, at the level of Arab countries and communities, the “Dubai Opera” theater hosts the closing ceremony, which is also broadcast live on the social networking pages of the Arab Reading Challenge. 12:00 noon UAE time.

In addition to the announcement of the Challenge Champion in its sixth session, the ceremony will witness the announcement of the “Communities Champion” for the category of participants from non-Arab countries and non-Arabic speakers from around the world, as well as the announcement of the winners of the titles “Outstanding Supervisor” and “Distinguished School”, according to approved criteria, most notably the support Students in their schools and training them to acquire the required skills in reading and expression, presenting the content of what they have seen in distinctive summaries, and empowering students with the abilities and skills required to read and summarize books and actively participate in promoting the culture of reading among students and societies.

The sixth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge, the largest reading event of its kind in the world in the Arabic language, witnessed the participation of 22.27 million students from 44 countries, making it to date the largest session of the challenge in terms of the number of participants since its inception.

The qualifiers were characterized by competition and diversity of cultural and cognitive challenges. Besides the students, 126,061 supervisors helped the students master the abilities of reading and summarizing books, while the sixth session of the challenge recorded the participation of 92,583 schools.

As in the previous session of the Arab Reading Challenge, students relied on technology and smart digital solutions that were adopted in the last session due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and the transition to the remote study and participation system, where the challenge provided mechanisms for summarizing the books that the participants viewed through electronic files, Reading materials were also provided to students in paper and digital formats in this challenge session. The champions of the challenge will be crowned, to conclude a new marathon season that witnessed several qualifying stages to choose its stars who succeeded in reading and summarizing the content of 50 books.

The qualifiers were graded to include grades and stages, schools, educational districts, then directorates or governorates, leading to the selection of the challenge champions at the level of each country, whether in the Arab world or participating countries from outside, taking advantage of digital solutions in evaluation and arbitration.

The distinguished champions and the distinguished school at the level of each of the participating countries were selected based on accurate and unified criteria that included a comprehensive evaluation of various aspects and data before selecting the winners. The challenge targets school students from the first grade to the twelfth grade, as it aims to consolidate the culture of reading in Arabic As a language capable of keeping pace with all forms of literature, science, and knowledge, and endearing Arab youth to the language of Dhad, and encouraging them to use it in their daily dealings.

In its sixth session, the Arab Reading Challenge continued to build a comprehensive network of readers among millions of students from the Arab world and the world. With its continuous expansion and the multiplication of the number of participants, the biggest challenge of its kind in the Arabic language continues to produce a comprehensive and civilized reading movement in which Arabic language readers and learners from all over the world from Arab and foreign countries meet to continue instilling the values ​​of cultural openness and cultural and human communication based on partnership, cooperation, hope and positivity from In order to promote the building of knowledge-based societies of the future.

The Arab Reading Challenge falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the largest humanitarian, development, community and empowerment organization of its kind in the region. The challenge was launched in its first session in the 2015-2016 academic year, in translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and his belief that “reading is the beginning of the road to a better future based on science and knowledge.” The Arab Reading Challenge aims to enhance the importance of reading in building self-learning skills and the value system for young people by informing them of the values, experiences and ideas of other cultures. Positive change for a better world. The challenge also aims to raise awareness of the importance of reading among all participating students in the Arab world and the world, enhance their general culture, develop mechanisms for assimilation and self-expression in sound Arabic, and develop creative thinking skills, in order to enrich the available knowledge content. The Arabic language and strengthening its position as a language of thought, science, research and creativity.