Under the olive trees

“It is the most horny inauguration I have seen.” The man who said that, according to his host of that day, Max Aub (Diaries 1967-1972edited by Manuel Aznar Soler), he was not a fictional character; He was as tangible as what had raised his comment, the thirty -many paintings and drawings of the Cubist painter Jusep Torres Campalans who were exposed in the Bodley Gallery of New York (November 1962), but it was in the most perfect of the opposite senses: Campalans, whose existence and career seemed demonstrated, had emerged from the imagination and genius heteronyms and apocryphal of our literature (Luis Álvarez Petreña, Impossible Sinaietc.) and he, of flesh and bone, seemed what has suggested a few lines before, that is, fictional, as usually happens with the people to whom all meanings can be applied except one of a difficult concept, that of hero.

“Sad, beautiful, dramatic and strange life of Gustavo Durán,” wrote his friend Alberti in The lost grovejoining in a single phrase the two poems he had dedicated to him: the vital “pirate” of Sailor on land (“If I did not steal the dawn of the seas,/ if I did not steal it,/ I will steal it”) and the painful “mount of El Pardo” of the besieged Madrid (“where loneliness rumbles and the sun decomposes”). In order not to be a poet, Durán had earned the friendship of many, and there is no doubt that some relationship between the Alberti, Altolaguirre, Lorca, Cernuda or Prados and the fact that, at the end of his days, those who touched Gil de Biedma, translate Constantine Cavafis (Final days in Greece) by feeling the need to express himself “in poetic language,” as he confessed to his daughter Cheli in a letter, included in Duke Amusco’s edition. He felt very close to the “skeptical final smile” of the Hellenic; Perhaps, because he militated in the “slightly cynical” and “markedly ironic” to which Antonio Machado had referred to in Madrid, bastion of our War of Independence and start – yielded to Gustavo Durán’s legend.

André Malraux described that start in L’Epoir (Hope). Durán, pianist, dubbing director, collaborator of Buñuel, composer of Hafiz’s heart (Dedicated to Lorca), from the music of “El Salinero” by Alberti, from THE FANDANGO DEL CANDIL from Argentina (with a libretto by Cipriano Rivas Cherif and scenery of Néstor Martín Fernández de la Torre) and Alba coming and Zarza Floridaamong other songs, he went up to the armored train of the North Station to fight in the Sierra and began two new lives: wanting, that of one of the brightest officers of the EPR, the popular army of the Republic and, unintentionally, that of the protagonist of novels. He is – that is also history – the Manuel de la Obado cited by Malraux, the Victorian Terrazas of AUB in Valverde Street And, naturally, the Durán that Ernest Hemingway puts as an example of military talent in WHICH THE BELLS DOUBT.

To talk about “Prokófiev and Shostakovich” with Ilya Ehrenburg, who found him in Toledo, had organized “a motorized brigade” (the iron battalion) and stop “the enemy near Maqueda” (Correspondent in Spain). Member of the fifth regiment, he became an interpreter and chief of General Staff of General Kléber in the XI International Brigade, directed the 69 mixed brigade and the 47 division and reached command of the XX body of the army after having fought in the battles of the defense of Madrid, the Jarama, the offensive of Segovia, Brunete, Teruel and the line Xyz, to mention only some; Always, with courage and success; Always, with a critical sense, as their campaign notes demonstrate (collected in A teaching of the Spanish war) and always, from a loyalty that certain politicians tried to stain for the procedure of relating it to the coup leaders headed by Casado who gave Spain to the partners of Hitler and Mussolini. The defeat of the Republic and the exile of so many, which separated lives, broke affections and fed an inevitable search for guilty, did not facilitate that the truth would be imposed.

Paraphrasing what the writer and journalist Martha Gellhorn, Hemingway’s third wife, the world had become smaller and smaller for friends, with whom contact was lost (letter to Gustavo Durán, 1940. Student residence); But, being in London, the mythical and then disappointed combatant – he knew what they said of him – fell in love with an aristocratic family woman and married her: Bonté Romilly Crompton (the “beautiful girl” of Alberti’s memoirs), sister of whom she would be a companion of Graham Greene for ten years and the woman of the millionaire of the millionaire of the milliona The spy par excellence, Kim Philby. Thanks to his long artistic experience and Chrompton contacts, Durán ended Traditional Spanish Songs from Texas1942) and the MoMA of New York, where Luis Buñuel was reunited.

That reunion also did not contribute to improve his battered image, because Buñuel had a tendency to Zaerir and speak for speaking (“You are very gross”, García Lorca used to say in his youth, which he recognized) and, when Max Aub interviewed him for the magnificent Luis Buñuel, novelthe filmmaker quoted an obviously ironic comment from Gustavo Durán and made him believe that he had betrayed him to the CIA. Actually, it was true that Durán had worked for the State Department during World War II, but at the request of Hemingway and to unmask the Nazis who were hidden in Cuba.

As much as he had a reputation as a spy, it is possible that the closest thing to the real espionage he did in the US was to lend his apartment of the Dorchester House to Zenobia Camprubí and Juan Ramón Jiménez when I bond and he moved to Havana and, in case the facts did not speak for themselves, his next adventure put or should have put things in his place. Joseph McCarthy accused him of working for the Soviet Intelligence Service based on a previous investigation of the FBI of Edgar Hoover, some statements of Indalecio Prieto – who later said – and information from the Falangista newspaper Above (State Department Employee Loyalty Investigation. Edition of the US Government Publishing Office).

Of course, the accusation was nothing; In part, by unsustainable and, in part, because Gustavo Durán had just added another profession to his curriculum: the one with the high UN official, who took him to Chile, Congo, Switzerland and Greece, where he died. Diplomacy was an old known known, even in surprisingly intimate spheres; For example, it was he who in 1933 achieved that one of his great friends in France, Anaïs Nin, precursor of the female erotic narrative and author of one of the most censored works of the twentieth century (his Diaries), he reconciled with his father (he was not so lucky with his: he committed suicide after the Francoists told him that his son had died). Nin, who ended up disappointed with Durán because, in her opinion, she looked too much like her before she met Henry Miller, we owe one of her best vital descriptions, the collection in Incest: “Gustavo is resolved, active, passionate, voluptuous and earthly.” Of course, he was no longer the teenager who, according to Lorca, did not depart from him “not a minute” (letter to Chacón, July 1923) and, as anyone can discover if this brushstroke about her life encourages him to investigate a little, the French writer was not wrong.

The “Legend Spanish” said Juan Ramón lived from an unusual combination of passion, intelligence, resolutive capacity and well -understood idealism, and it is not surprising that, put to choose from his achievements, he would choose what his daughter Jane affirms (author of Silences from the Spanish Civil War): His days in the EPR, which were not only military. Gustavo Durán believed in a better world, and was aware that there would be no intense cultural work, which enhanced in the units in charge; He fought, yes, and he was excited when his men and he helped save “Breviaries of the fifteenth century, first editions of Santa Teresa, Garcilaso and San Juan de la Cruz, Lope de Vega, etc.” (Speech before II International Congress of Writers for the Defense of Culture). In Alones, the town of Crete where “under the olive trees” (Alberti) is buried, almost no one has forgotten; In Spain, almost all.