The political trial process against the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, has begun to take shape and it is not a minor thing, nor is it a secret that the deputies of Morena will not touch their hearts to act in case there are elements.

In the first circle of the municipal president of Culiacán there is a real concern, to the level that Jesús Estrada Ferreiro himself has already offered public apologies to women, feminist groups, widows of policemen and journalists.

The mayor denied that he had received pressure from the State Congress to carry out these actions, but with the simple fact of the public apologies it is already evident that there is a change in strategy, as the classic says “the fire is already close”.

In the corridors of the State Congress, the complaint made by the leader of the Citizen Movement, Sergio Torres Félix, a few months ago, was echoed, where he pointed out that a network of corruption and nepotism operates in the Culiacán City Hall, headed by Mayor Jesús Estrada and the brother of the treasurer Guillermina Soto González.

Of the above, Sergio Torres had announced that he would give and had proof, so the spotlights are already pointing towards the treasurer of the City Council, because his brother would be involved in the network of corruption and nepotism.

The topic of the treasurer of the City Council of Culiacán and her brother had cooled down, but with the impeachment process in Congress, it seems that it is gaining strength again and an investigation is not ruled out. So be very careful because she could be under the magnifying glass.

Outstanding. The Gender Legislative Agenda event in Sinaloa must be described as successful and cutting-edge, it is very important to note that they place women at the forefront of the priorities of the Rubén Rocha Moya government.

The person in charge of organizing it in a very wise manner was the Secretary for Women, Teresa Guerra Ochoa, who had the state governor as guest of honor and local and federal deputies were also talking, as well as Senator Imelda Castro.

A mother with a missing daughter came to the presidium to ask for support, the governor attended her and will be attentive to the follow-up, from the outset, the state prosecutor should pay special attention. Likewise, Rocha Moya sends a good message that she knows how to listen, does not hide and is totally open.

Schedule. Tomorrow, Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m., will be the weekly conference of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, you can follow the transmission on the social networks of EL DEBATE. Last week we commented that the state cabinet was disconnected and did not share this important exercise.

In the last conference, only the secretaries Javier Gaxiola, from Economy; Jaime Montes, from Agriculture; and Rosario Torres, from Tourism. Surely there was a wake-up call to the rest of the cabinet members, it will be known tomorrow, we will be pending.

It will be very interesting if a secretary accompanies the governor in his conference, let us remember that the last time the head of Public Works was there, he received a tremendous slap on the wrist and a scolding for the delays in social works in marginalized areas. The opposite happens with Enrique Inzunza who has become the great operator and trusted man of Rubén Rocha. That’s the way things are.

political memory. “Those who know when to fight and when not win win”: Sun Tzu.