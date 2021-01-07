He knows that he is under the magnifying glass of leadership and that Sunday’s game against Banfield, in which his San Lorenzo no longer plays for nothing, will not be one more. For this reason, Mariano Soso is encouraged to try and put his hand in the team that did not respond to him with performance or results in the Championship Zone of the Diego Maradona Cup. In this Thursday’s rehearsal, the DT arranged a possible formation and surprised with the departure of Oscar Romero to include a young promise of inferiors who had not had much space in his cycle: Matías Palacios.

The surprise is more for the name and not so much for the level. Oscar has not been presenting good performances, beyond a few brushstrokes. The generation of play in the middle of the court so that the ball reaches the area in front is a great debt of the Cyclone and the Paraguayan midfielder could be the one who leaves the team if in the next training sessions he ratifies this modification, which was not the only one.

Palacios, 18, is a figure in the Argentine Youth Teams but in San Lorenzo he still had no continuity. In Boedo’s club they try to take him little by little, amid constant rumors of interest from abroad. With this coach, Palacios was always spare material and before Gimnasia he entered the final minutes. Now without Ignacio Piatti, who had his contract terminated, Matías is the first alternative in the making after Oscar.

Oscar Romero celebrates with his brother Ángel. Does the duo disarm? . Photo: San Lorenzo Press

A very good news for Soso, meanwhile, is the recovery of Gino Peruzzi. The former Boca recovered from a tear and returned to occupy the right side. When he was healthy, Peruzzi was one of those who took the most juice from Soso’s proposals, who usually use the wings as offensive weapons on the bands.

Precisely the one who was not on the other side was Bruno Pittón, who presented symptoms compatible with the coronavirus like Ramón Arias. Both have been isolated since Wednesday awaiting the result of the corresponding swabs to see if they are indeed infected.

Gabriel Rojas, one of those who had tested positive in the wave of infections and recovered, was in the place of Python. Lautaro López, Julián Palacios and Franco Di Santo were also reinstated, who will not return to his post as starter.

And before the expulsion of Diego Rodríguez, kid Alexis Sabella jumped onto the field in the center circle. Fernando Monetti; Peruzzi, Federico Gattoni, Alejandro Donatti, Rojas; Matías Palacios, Sabella, Juan Ramírez; Mariano Peralta Bauer, Nicolás Fernández and Ángel Romero, were the eleven of the practice with their mind set on the meeting in the South.