Highlights: Supreme court’s important order, daughter-in-law of domestic violence cannot be removed from father-in-law’s house

The court said that under the Domestic Violence Act, the daughter-in-law has the right to live in the property of her father-in-law

Divorce case is going on with husband of woman, in-laws have filed domestic violence case

The father-in-law had asked the daughter-in-law to vacate the house saying that it was her purchased property

new Delhi

If the property owner is in a domestic relationship, the daughter-in-law can live in the shared house hold property. That is, if the mother-in-law is in a domestic relationship, then the daughter-in-law can stay in the shared house hold property. The Supreme Court dismissed the plea of ​​the father-in-law against the High Court’s decision in which the High Court has said that the daughter-in-law has the right to live in her in-laws’ house when she proves that she is a victim of domestic violence Hui and is in a domestic relationship with the property owner.

The father-in-law had asked the daughter-in-law to vacate her purchased house and the trial court had passed the same order but the High Court and the Supreme Court rejected the order of the trial court. The Supreme Court has upheld the High Court’s decision in which the High Court has said that the trial court should look at the case again. The High Court had said that if the order to evict the daughter-in-law from the property of the petitioner (father-in-law) is passed, the woman (daughter-in-law) should be given an alternate house till the marriage continues and the expenses will be borne by the woman’s husband and father-in-law. The Supreme Court has made it clear that the order of Domestic Violence Act will become evidence in a civil suit. But the civil suit will be decided under evidence.

Supreme Court said on Hathras case – Allahabad High Court should monitor the investigation, if there is any problem we are

The trial court ordered the daughter-in-law to move out of the father-in-law’s property.

In the present case, the father-in-law pleaded in the trial court to remove the daughter-in-law living in the house of her New Friends Colony from there and possession of the property. Yachty had said that his son got married and after that his daughter-in-law stayed with the son in the first floor of his purchased property. During this time there was a dispute between the son and daughter-in-law and the son went to the ground floor and the daughter-in-law stayed in the first floor. The son filed a divorce petition against daughter-in-law on November 28, 2014, which is pending. Meanwhile, the daughter-in-law filed a case of domestic violence.

The petitioner said that in retaliation, the daughter-in-law wrapped everyone in a domestic violence case. The daughter-in-law accused him of emotional and mental torture. On 26 November 2016, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, in an interim order, said that the daughter-in-law should not be removed from the shared house hold property without a court order. The petitioner (father-in-law) petitioned the trial court to remove the daughter-in-law from her property. In the trial court, the daughter-in-law said that her father-in-law did not own his own property but bought the property from the joint family’s property. Also said that the case of DV Act is pending and the property is a house hold property shared under DV Act in which it has the right to live. She has been living in that property since marriage and he is her in-law. The trial court ordered the property in the father-in-law’s favor and said that there is sufficient evidence that the property belonged to the father-in-law and asked the daughter-in-law to vacate the property in 15 days.

Delhi High Court overturns trial court verdict and says DV Act

The daughter-in-law approached the Delhi High Court. The High Court dismissed the order of the trial court and ordered a rehearing of the case. The High Court said that on the basis of the title, the trial court ordered the property in the father-in-law’s favor but did not see the legislative rights under the DV Act of the woman. The DV Act arouses hope and does not see who owns the property.

Right to live in property if there is a domestic relationship

The Delhi High Court said that the woman has the right to remain where she is and as long as she proves that she is a victim of domestic violence and is in a domestic relationship with the owner of the property. The trial court should look at the case again and if the daughter-in-law only claims that she has the right to live in a shared house hold property under the DV Act, then she should look into the arrangement of alternative accommodation of the woman at the time of the order. Under the DV Act, there is a right to alternative residence as long as there is a metromonial relationship. If the daughter-in-law challenges the monopoly of the father-in-law, then she should give her claim on the basis of test and evidence. If the daughter-in-law is ordered to vacate the house, an alternative house should be arranged and her expenses will be borne by husband and father-in-law till the marriage relationship.

Supreme Court upheld the decision of the High Court

The father-in-law challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court. But the Supreme Court upheld the High Court order and rejected the father-in-law’s application. The Supreme Court held that the DV Act’s right to stay did not impose a ban on civil suits (claiming property rights). Any order of the DV Act will constitute evidence in a civil suit. The civil suit will be decided under evidence. The petition of the woman’s father-in-law against the High Court order is dismissed. The Supreme Court said that the High Court properly rejected the trial court’s order and sent it for a second hearing.