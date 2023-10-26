Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Work and the Fujairah Charitable Society provided 800 tons of food and medical supplies as part of… “Compassion for Gaza” campaign.

His Excellency Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Charitable Society, said that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign embodies the established values ​​of the UAE community, its humanitarian solidarity with those affected by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and its support for official efforts in this regard.

Al Raqbani pointed out that these positions of support and assistance in times of crisis are not strange to the leadership in the UAE, but rather are a continuation of the path of goodness that was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” who was always the first and initiator in helping afflicted countries. All over the world.

For his part, Suhail Al Qadi, Director of the Hamad Bin Hamad Al Sharqi Humanitarian Foundation, said that supporting the Palestinian people in this difficult stage is considered a national duty, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” who was famous for his positions of support for the Arab brothers and for providing various Types of humanitarian support for those in need during wars and ordeals.