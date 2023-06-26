Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, issued a decision to adopt the health insurance system for workers on local staffing in the General Command of Ajman Police.

The decision comes to reinforce the principles of justice and social responsibility in providing workers with local staff in the General Command of Ajman Police to health care, and to create a stimulating work environment, and in appreciation of the competencies, experiences and efforts provided, and the optimal planning of human and financial resources, which contributes to enhancing the level of performance in leadership and raises happiness staff.

His Excellency Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, presented the highest verses of thanks, gratitude, gratitude and praise to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and to His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for this kind gesture in supporting the workers on the local staff, which reflects the appreciation of their Highnesses for the security men And the efforts they make in serving the nation within the various locations and specializations, and the constant care, attention and direct follow-up that their Highness attaches to the performance and the employees of Ajman Police, which mainly contributes to raising the employees’ happiness and stability.

His Excellency also extended his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, for issuing the health insurance decision to complement the efforts of the wise leadership in caring for employees and improving their living lives in a job environment full of happiness and a stable healthy life, stressing that this initiative represents a great incentive to continue work. To consolidate the foundations of security and provide the highest levels of safety for everyone who lives on the land of Ajman and the UAE, and to preserve its gains and achievements in various fields.

His Excellency Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi added that the application of the health insurance system for employees of the Ajman Police applies to all local workers of various civil and military ranks based on the decision issued in accordance with the terms and conditions in force with the Ajman government. To preserve human resources and provide a safe and healthy work environment and to enhance and improve the umbrella of support systems for government employees and the health, psychological and social stability of families.

His Excellency Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi congratulated the members of the local police who are covered by the health insurance decision, wishing them success in achieving the highest levels of performance and providing the most quality, efficient and speedy services to all members of society in order to ensure their safety, comfort and happiness .. calling on everyone to follow in the footsteps of excellence in work Devotion and sincerity in community service, sincerity in duty, and loyalty to the wise leadership.