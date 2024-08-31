Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and within the framework of the ongoing humanitarian efforts to support brotherly and friendly countries in facing challenges and crises, the UAE is sending a number of aircraft to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon, carrying vaccines against the monkeypox virus, in response to the efforts made by these five countries to combat and contain the spread of the virus..

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said: “This support embodies the great importance that the UAE attaches to enhancing humanitarian and health work at the global level, and confirms its permanent commitment to supporting other countries during crises and disasters.”“

His Excellency added, “This initiative reflects the humanitarian values ​​that the UAE is keen on, as part of its continuous efforts to provide aid and assistance to affected communities around the world.”“