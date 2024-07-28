Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support brotherly and friendly countries, the UAE yesterday sent relief aid to southern Ethiopia following the landslide disaster caused by heavy rains, which resulted in loss of life and significant damage to property. The UAE’s relief efforts aim to provide urgent assistance to those affected by this natural disaster.

Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, affirmed the UAE’s permanent commitment to supporting sisterly and friendly countries in times of crises and disasters, noting that this support comes within the framework of the great importance that the country attaches to enhancing humanitarian and relief work at the global level.

She added that this response embodies the humanitarian values ​​of the UAE and its constant endeavour to provide aid and assistance to affected communities around the world.