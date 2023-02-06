His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, directed the establishment of a field hospital and the dispatch of two search and rescue teams, in addition to urgent relief supplies to those affected by the earthquake in the friendly Turkish Republic and the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, so that families in the areas most affected by the repercussions of the earthquake would benefit from it.

These supplies come within the framework of the relations between the United Arab Emirates with both the Turkish Republic and the Syrian Arab Republic, and within the humanitarian role that the country plays in providing relief to the needy and those affected by various disasters.

This initiative embodies the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE on the international arena, and its approach to extending a helping hand to affected communities around the world through relief and humanitarian programs and projects that alleviate the suffering of those communities and promote their development.

The UAE affirmed its solidarity with the Turkish Republic and the Syrian Arab Republic following the earthquake that the two countries witnessed, resulting in casualties and injuries, expressing its sincere condolences to the two countries, their peoples, and the families and families of the victims in this painful affliction, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

