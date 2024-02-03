In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him… His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the UAE has allocated five million dollars to support the major efforts of the United Nations coordinators for humanitarian affairs and reconstruction in Gaza. Sigrid Kaag.

On this occasion, His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to support the humanitarian operations carried out by the United Nations in the Gaza Strip, and to support Sigrid Kaag in her efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza and enhance the urgent humanitarian response to their needs.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Sigrid Kaag, who is on a visit to the country, where they discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the war, and ways to deal with its repercussions at an accelerated and coordinated pace, in a way that contributes to alleviating the suffering of civilians and meeting their needs. In this regard, His Highness also stressed the necessity of a ceasefire, ensuring that humanitarian, relief and medical aid reaches the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip urgently, intensively, safely and without any obstacles, and preventing further loss of life.

