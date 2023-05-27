Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, 10 million dirhams have been allocated to purchase books and references from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in its 32nd session, to be distributed to schools in the country, in support of the school library and to encourage students to read.

This initiative aims to consolidate the culture of reading and enrich the scientific and knowledge stock of scientific references and books in various schools in the country.

The value of the support increased from 6 million dirhams during the last session of the exhibition to 10 million dirhams this year, in a gesture that embodies the place of culture in the thought of the wise leadership, and its strategic vision to build a knowledge society.

This initiative embodies the importance of investing in the future by devoting science, knowledge and culture in the hearts of new generations, and completes a long process of giving to culture and the publishing industry that began with the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, when he inaugurated the first session of the exhibition in 1981.

This continuous support provides an additional incentive to move forward in strengthening the pioneering role of the “Abu Dhabi International Book Fair”, as it is an annual platform for advancing the publishing sector and creative industries, and a bridge for dialogue and cultural exchange under which creatives, thinkers, writers, publishers and content makers from the region and the world meet under its umbrella.