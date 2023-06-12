In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the Sweihan residential project, which is being built as part of the integrated Emirati neighborhood projects, at a cost of 572.1 million dirhams. To provide 204 new residential villas for citizens in the Sweihan area.

During the inauguration ceremony, His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the building specifications approved in the project and the advantages of external and internal designs, in addition to the components and details of the villa model, which were built according to the highest standards and the latest specifications, to meet the needs of citizen families and improve the quality of life of citizens.

The project provides an integrated and interconnected residential community, in a style that blends tradition and modernity, and carries an urban character that embodies the Emirati identity and local culture, through the construction of separate villas that share public outdoor spaces.. While the implementation of the project comes in response to the population growth in the Sweihan area, which contributes to creating conditions appropriate to ensure social stability and family well-being for national families, and embodies the continuous cultural and economic renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in all fields.

The Sweihan residential project, which extends over an area of ​​more than 80 hectares, includes 204 residential villas, two mosques, two commercial complexes, a community center and 21 green areas and gardens, in addition to preparing land areas for various commercial and community facilities.





Each residential villa in the project consists of two councils, dining and living halls, 5 bedrooms, and other quality facilities.. It is the first residential project to be implemented according to the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s integrated residential communities guide.





The Integrated Residential Communities Guide includes a comprehensive set of guiding principles and standards for the interior spaces of residential units in order to meet the aspirations of citizens and their current and future needs.





His Highness was accompanied during the inauguration of the Sweihan housing project, .. Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash, and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, appreciated the inauguration of His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for the project, which affirms that the citizen’s welfare, stability and empowerment are a top priority for the wise leadership. He indicated that the project represents a new and qualitative addition to the system Housing projects completed by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to ensure the availability of adequate housing for citizens, secure a safe and stable social life, and an environment conducive to continuous economic growth.

For his part, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, said that the directives of the wise leadership reflect the status of citizens and translate their housing needs and aspirations and the living requirements for them and their families.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is keen to develop housing projects that meet the needs and aspirations of citizens, and have all the elements of integrated residential communities, including public facilities and infrastructure.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority undertakes the task of developing and implementing many housing programs for citizens to meet the requirements of Emirati families. 3,700 exemptions from repayment of housing loans, while the total value of these housing benefits amounted to more than 131 billion dirhams.