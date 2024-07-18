Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, the United Arab Emirates launched the “Emirates Global Hospitals Program,” which aims to improve healthcare around the world.

The launch of the programme comes within the framework of the “Zayed Humanitarian Legacy” initiative, which aims to build 10 hospitals over the next decade, dedicated to meeting the specialised health needs of beneficiary communities, with financial support amounting to approximately 550 million dirhams.

The programme will build and develop a number of hospitals in communities that suffer from a lack of health infrastructure, with the aim of enhancing healthcare. The programme embodies the UAE’s firm commitment to achieving social and economic progress, and finding sustainable and pioneering development solutions in needy communities, in addition to representing a major investment in supporting global health.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the first fruits of the UAE International Hospital Support Programme are the launch of the Emirates-Indonesia Heart Hospital. His Highness pointed out that the programme reinforces the UAE’s role in supporting global health issues and embodies its commitment to humanitarian work and international cooperation to ensure that needy communities have the necessary health infrastructure.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chairman of the Health Advisory Committee for International Development, said that based on the UAE’s interest and keenness to promote human health and in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to provide the necessary healthcare to those in need around the world, the opening of the first hospital within the framework of the program will be a vital step in strengthening the infrastructure for the benefit of needy groups in the beneficiary communities. The Emirates-Indonesia Heart Hospital will also contribute to providing basic medical services to needy groups in society, which represents a pioneering model for future projects included in the program.

The launch of the Emirates-Indonesia Heart Hospital, which is currently being built in the city of Sura Karta, Solo, Central Java, represents the first stage of this program, which confirms the UAE’s commitment to developing medical facilities around the world, in addition to being part of strengthening relations between the UAE and Indonesia.

The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed a cooperation agreement with the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, represented by the Ministry of Health, to establish the “Emirates-Indonesia Heart Hospital” in 2023, which is supervised by the International Humanitarian Affairs Council. It will provide vital services to thousands of patients suffering from heart disease, which is a major cause of death in Indonesia, in light of the significant increase in heart disease and strokes and the burdens of these diseases. It also meets the needs of the population who face difficulty in accessing health facilities, especially in rural and remote areas in Indonesia. These new facilities allow the population to obtain specialized healthcare and enhance the capabilities of specialized healthcare in Indonesia.

The Council affirms the UAE’s commitment to advancing health sectors around the world and contributing to a better health future for all. The Council plays a leading role in the field of international humanitarian affairs, where it carries out multiple tasks and specializations that focus on preparing and reviewing general policies for international humanitarian affairs, and supervising its comprehensive system. It also follows up and prepares plans, initiatives and projects related to this field, and sets future visions that determine the general frameworks for their implementation by the relevant authorities, in addition to making decisions regarding plans and initiatives aimed at supporting humanitarian issues and providing support to affected communities.

Since its establishment, the UAE has been committed to extensive foreign aid efforts, and has provided significant support to developing and needy countries, as an extension of the giving journey immortalized by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul. The UAE is among the largest donor countries in the world in terms of its total income. Recent figures indicate that the UAE has provided more than 320 billion dirhams in foreign aid around the world, reflecting the keenness of the wise leadership to support humanitarian issues around the world and consolidating its position as a prominent contributor to supporting humanity as a whole.

It is noteworthy that the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was established in January 2024 by a federal decree to oversee international aid, development, charitable and humanitarian initiatives and policies, in addition to developing a future vision for the UAE’s global humanitarian and charitable activities and building implementation programmes and frameworks.

The Council seeks to support areas of humanitarian and charitable work, by harnessing the UAE’s resources, networks and expertise to open new opportunities for participation and partnership, and to achieve global development goals.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced the “Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative” in March 2024, which aims to promote global development in the areas of education, health, environment, food security and humanitarian aid. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the passing of the founder of the United Arab Emirates, and represents a new commitment to accelerating progress towards achieving the global development goals, with a focus on supporting low- and middle-income communities around the world.

The Emirates-Indonesia Heart Hospital is located in Sura Karta, Central Java, and is a landmark healthcare project that embodies international cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE. The hospital has a capacity of 135 beds and features comprehensive facilities including outpatient and inpatient services with specialized treatment rooms and a modern emergency department.

This medical facility is expected to set new standards in cardiac care, significantly improving treatment outcomes for heart patients in Indonesia.

The hospital offers advanced medical technologies within a building constructed according to sustainable building practices, such as the use of local materials, rainwater harvesting, integration with the surrounding environment, and a clean solar power plant within the hospital campus, in line with the two countries’ commitment to environmental sustainability.