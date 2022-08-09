Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.. The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works implemented urgent relief It included food and medical aid to brotherly Sudan, containing 380 tons of basic foodstuffs and 4.5 tons of medicines, intended for the affected and displaced people in the states of Darfur.

In addition to food and medical aid, digging of 8 wells to extract potable water has begun, 4 of them in East Darfur and 4 in West Darfur. The food aid included basic items such as rice, flour, sugar, milk, tea and lentils, as well as personal care products.

The Foundation said that the continuation of food and medical aid to Sudan comes in implementation of the directives of the UAE’s senior leadership and confirms the strong and distinguished relations between the two countries and the UAE’s keenness to continue providing relief to thousands of displaced people fleeing the tribal conflict in West Darfur.