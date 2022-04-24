In implementation of the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Affairs The presidency, and within the framework of the continuous support pursued by the United Arab Emirates, the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to implement a number of humanitarian and development projects in it.. The administration of the UAE Project to Aid Pakistan announced the start of commercial production for the Banggur dates production factory in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which was established in the Banggur region of the region Baluchistan by the Emirati Project to Aid Pakistan and funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, at a cost of 6 million and 357 thousand US dollars.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, Director of the UAE Project to Aid Pakistan, said that the start of commercial production and distribution from the Bangor factory for the production of dates in the Pakistani markets coincides with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan and the urgent need of Pakistani families for high-quality dates as a main food item on the Iftar tables.

On this occasion, Abdullah Al-Ghafli praised the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to efforts and programs to provide aid Humanity and the implementation of development projects for the Pakistani people in various fields, based on the UAE’s pioneering strategy in the field of humanitarian work, which embodies lofty values ​​based on lofty principles and goals to spread tolerance, peace, development and goodness among the peoples of the world.

He pointed out that the follow-up and generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in strengthening cooperation and activating humanitarian partnership programs and solidarity with the governments of the targeted countries and international organizations and institutions, had a significant impact and role in the successful implementation of development projects and the provision of Humanitarian and relief assistance at a high level of achievement characterized by quality, workmanship and accuracy, in addition to His Highness’ directives to take into account the application of the principle of sustainability and comprehensiveness in selecting and approving projects to achieve permanent and comprehensive benefit for beneficiaries from all segments of society, to advance social, educational, health and economic development, and to contribute to increasing agricultural and economic investment, And raising the level of income for poor and needy families in those areas.

He stressed the importance of implementing the Banggor factory project for the production of dates in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which occupies the sixth place in the world in the production of dates, with a production capacity of 556,000 tons annually. Economic and social relations associated with increasing production with high quality and helping local farmers to market their products and opening foreign markets for their export.

Al-Ghafli reviewed the implementation stages of this project and its completion according to the approved time plan, which was built on an area of ​​5,710 square meters and according to the best international specifications and standards approved for processing, packaging and storing dates according to international standards. It contains 15 production lines, with a production capacity of 4 tons per hour, with a production exceeding 32,000 tons Daily, and a refrigerator that can store 1500 tons of ready-made dates.. It was equipped with fumigation rooms, in addition to packaging and canning machines, and a solar-powered washing water purifier.

Al-Ghafli pointed out that the technical workers inside the factory were rehabilitated, and the efficiency of human resources was raised, through the implementation of training programs on manufacturing technology, sound health practices, hygiene, and disinfection, so that workers gain experience to deal with food, and meet health requirements, to obtain a safe and healthy product.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development plays a distinguished role in supporting and financing development projects implemented by the UAE Project to Aid Pakistan.

The Banggur factory project for the production of dates is one of the projects that the Foundation contributes to financing, and since 2013 the total funding provided by the Fund to implement development projects in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan amounted to 220 million US dollars.

A number of farmers in the beneficiary areas of the project, which are Banggur, Turbat, Kharan, Gwadar, Khiddar, Shaghi and Bolan, expressed their pride and determination to establish the Banggor factory for the production of dates according to the highest standards and technical quality, which helps them in marketing their date products and constitutes a qualitative leap in the level of interest By planting and preserving palm trees, in addition to its contribution to supporting the commercial, economic and agricultural movement in the region and all regions and regions of Pakistan.

The farmers expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs for Azeem Their humanitarian stances are with them in the darkest conditions, crises and tribulations through support, assistance and humanitarian aid, and for the initiatives and civilized development contributions they provided to them.



