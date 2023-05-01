Based on the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” in 2023 as the year of sustainability under the slogan “Today is for tomorrow,” and under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Foundation Family development.. The Family Development Foundation adopts a number of initiatives aimed at raising community awareness of environmental issues and their future effects on future generations, and developing a sense of family social responsibility in this field.

These initiatives take into account innovation in content, diversity and innovation in methods to enable the family in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to be an active partner in supporting the country’s initiatives to promote sustainability, environmental preservation and resource sustainability.

The initiatives embody the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” when he said: “We give our environment the utmost attention because it is an organic part of our country, our history, and our heritage. What future generations find in it is a source and wellspring of giving.” These initiatives come within the framework of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s interest in preserving the share of future generations of natural resources in a way that guarantees them the same luxury that the state provides for the family today, and given the importance of the family’s role in facing environmental impacts, especially in the field of environmental footprint, pollution, and rationalizing water consumption. and electricity, and changing the family’s lifestyle to a healthy pattern of food and rational spending, which requires every family to assume its responsibility in preserving environmental wealth, and full awareness of the right of generations to this wealth.

The initiatives aimed at raising community awareness towards environmental issues include a number of axes, as follows: “Raising community awareness towards the concept and issues of environmental sustainability and their impact on the quality of family life. In addition to strengthening the pioneering role and social responsibility of the future family in supporting national strategies for sustainable development.” In addition to Inventory and renewal of the cultural heritage and environmental sustainability practices that contribute to the preservation of natural resources and their access to future generations, as well as strengthening the role of strategic partnerships with a number of specialized authorities in a number of fields to build a joint work system that focuses on harmonizing social, economic and environmental sustainability that helps the family and community members to actively participate in achieving it.