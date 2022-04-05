In implementation of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority “Mother of the Emirates”, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority The authority provided urgent Ramadan aid to the brothers in Sudan, to meet the needs of thousands of families in the states of Khartoum, South Kordofan, Kassala, Blue Nile, River Nile, Gezira and Northern states.

Her Highness directed the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to quickly deliver aid to provide the needs of fasting people with necessary materials and Ramadan supplies, and to pay special attention to families affected by the current health conditions, and to enhance their ability to face the humanitarian, social and economic challenges imposed by the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the authority proceeded to implement the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and immediately moved an air bridge of five planes that departed successively to the Sudanese capital, transporting hundreds of tons of necessary foodstuffs, accompanied by a delegation from the authority to supervise the delivery of aid to its beneficiaries in the concerned Sudanese states in coordination with Country trip in Khartoum.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, praised the humanitarian stances of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and said that Her Highness is a symbol of humanitarian giving not only at the level of the Emirates, but has become a prominent milestone in the humanitarian work process regionally and internationally, stressing the pioneering role of Her Highness in adopting issues Essential humanitarianism, especially in the field of strengthening the capacity of women and children victims of wars, conflicts, disasters and crises.

And he stressed that Her Highness’s directives to send urgent aid to Sudan come within the framework of her interest in the humanitarian conditions, especially those suffered by refugee women and children, and the health conditions left by the Corona pandemic on the lives of our brothers in Sudan, and her keenness to provide the necessary needs for those affected by the current measures to strengthen preventive and precautionary measures To reduce the spread of the epidemic.

Al-Falahi indicated that flights were operated successively to the Sudanese capital to provide for the needs of fasting people during the holy month. Improving food supplies during the holy month of Ramadan, and meeting the aspirations of the beneficiaries in obtaining their basic needs.. He added that “a large share of aid will be allocated to women, children and vulnerable groups who are the most affected groups in these circumstances.”

For his part, the country’s ambassador to Khartoum, Hamad Muhammad Hamad Al-Junaibi, affirmed that the humanitarian and development initiatives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak on the Sudanese arena enhance the capabilities of vulnerable segments and groups, work to improve their humanitarian living conditions, and contribute to providing them with better living conditions by meeting their basic needs. He said that Her Highness always used us to launch such qualitative initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan to provide the requirements of fasting people and facilitate the obligation of fasting for them, and added: “This generous initiative from Her Highness is being implemented for the third year in a row in Sudan, among many Emirati initiatives that have been implemented on the Sudanese scene. In various humanitarian and development fields, he praised the excellent and prosperous relations between the two brotherly countries, the UAE and Sudan.

Al-Junaibi indicated that the country’s embassy, ​​in cooperation with the delegation of the authority currently in Khartoum, developed a plan to ensure the achievement of the goals of the initiative by expanding the umbrella of its beneficiaries in seven Sudanese states.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

