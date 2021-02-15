Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, confirmed that Sheikha Fatima’s volunteering program focuses on four main axes, namely, attracting youth competencies, building the capacities of specialized cadres, making leaders in volunteer work and empowering them in serving the local community through adopting a series of innovative initiatives in the field. Volunteer, community and humanitarian.

“Based on the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, the program will intensify its tasks locally in 2021, based on the benevolence approach that the state believes in to consolidate the culture of volunteer work and giving. The community, which laid the foundations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and continues the journey of goodness and benevolence His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the Council The ministers, ruler of Dubai, and their brothers, their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, and a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, of the importance of consolidating the culture of volunteer work, community giving and human tolerance among young people and enabling them to serve society ».

She added: “Since the program was launched in 2017 under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, it has become a distinguished model in the field of specialized volunteer work and has contributed to alleviating the suffering of many people through its innovative initiatives.”

Al-Suwaidi stated that the year 2021 will witness the launch of new courses for specialized youth volunteer initiatives to create leaders from entrepreneurs in the field of volunteer and humanitarian work, to attract and build capacities and empower youth in serving the local community, in preparation for the next fifty year and in line with the wise leadership’s call.

She emphasized that “Mother of the Emirates” pays great attention to volunteer, community and humanitarian work, and is keen to instill innovative ideas among young people and create partnerships between institutions to attract, qualify and empower youth and provide the best voluntary services to various groups of society, especially women, girls, children and the elderly, in addition to adopting initiatives to create leaders. Young people in the field of volunteer work and humanitarian giving through the periodic organization of forums and conferences, and the launch of incentive awards in the field of volunteer work and humanitarian giving locally, regionally and internationally.

It is noteworthy that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s volunteering program, since its establishment in 2017, has focused on adopting community and humanitarian volunteer initiatives in the various emirates of the country, and has attracted a large number of young citizens, male and female, from the best youth competencies to build their capabilities and enable them to serve the nation, through adopting realistic solutions And a smart and innovative field in the health and social fields under the slogan “We are all our mother, Fatima”.