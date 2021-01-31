Abu Dhabi (WAM)

According to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the 15th batch of National Service recruits will be trained and qualified in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police and under the supervision of the National and Reserve Service Authority, to participate in organizing the Expo 2020 Dubai. .

Ahmed bin Tahnoun

Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, valued the wise leadership’s directives to appoint National and Reserve service recruits to the 15th batch to participate in organizing the Expo 2020 Dubai, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police and the Dubai Expo office. 2020 », and he said:“ The United Arab Emirates has enjoyed a rational government and sincere military and national leaders … leaders who have insight into future prospects and have set their sights on the priority of achieving security, maintaining stability, and building a strong state at the regional and global levels. ”

This came during the Saih al-Lahma training center in the armed forces receiving the nation’s youth from the 15th batch of the National Constituent Service “Group Two”, amid preventive and precautionary measures to ensure their safety, and taking all measures to provide maximum protection for all national service recruits in order to preserve them and protect them from the pandemic. It is a priority that is being followed directly by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon bin Muhammad Al Nahyan.

The head of the National and Reserve Service Authority expressed his pride and pride in these groups of people who joined the service of their homeland, stressing the importance of this stage of their lives and their main role in building and consolidating noble values, loyalty, discipline, commitment and seriousness in their souls, enhancing their military capabilities, and bringing up future generations. A healthy patriot, and helping it to realize the challenges it may face and how to address them with the utmost responsibility and caution.

During the reception of National Service recruits (photos from WAM)

Military seizure

The national service program, in its first phase, focuses on converting recruits from a civilian to a military one through military training, carrying and using weapons, accustoming them to military discipline and bonding, enhancing their level of physical fitness, consolidating national values ​​in them, and refining and developing their leadership skills, and then the training phase begins. The specialist in which training in specific professions and specialties serves the Ministry of the Interior and the General Command of the Dubai Police, to be distributed in various specialties, which include their participation in securing the exhibition «Expo 2020» in order to actually practice these professions and specialties with high professionalism, along with their brothers working in the Dubai Police In addition to the many lectures that they will receive at the hands of specialized trainers, with the aim of promoting Islamic and patriotic values ​​and enhancing their values ​​of loyalty and belonging to the homeland.

Global event

It should be noted that the Dubai Police General Command and the office of “Expo Dubai 2020” have valued the directives of the wise leadership by appointing National and Reserve service recruits to the 15th batch to participate in organizing the exhibition “Expo 2020 Dubai”, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police.

The two sides praised the support of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, for all police, organizational and administrative efforts for the events of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, in order to bring out the event. The international community is in line with the reputation and position of the UAE in organizing the best and largest international events.

Sallal Saeed Al Falasi

For his part, Major General Dr. Al-Sallal Saeed bin Huwaidi Al Falasi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration and Logistical Support Affairs in Dubai Police and Head of the Support and Support Sector in the Security Committee to secure the “Expo 2020” event, and a member of the Security Council to prepare to host the International Expo, said that the training program For recruits of the National and Reserve Service in Dubai Police, 1955 recruits – the 15th batch – will join him, provided that they receive administrative security, technical and specialized training, and practical training at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, indicating that the first batch is expected to graduate next May.

training program

He added that the National Service recruits would be distributed among the operations sectors by 1,738 recruits distributed over the General Administration of Airport Security, the General Administration for Authorities, Facilities and Emergency Security, the General Traffic Department, and the Criminal Investigation Sector with 217 recruits distributed in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Criminal Investigation, and police stations, pointing out that The training program will be held at the beginning of next April over a period of 5 months.

He pointed out that the training program for the 15th batch of national service recruits includes a series of specialized and advanced courses that come within the framework of keeping pace with the state’s strategy towards empowering national cadres and providing them with specialized and professional skills, and within the partnership and cooperation relations between the Dubai Police General Command and the General Authority for National and Reserve Service in the Armed Forces. .

Major General Dr. Al-Sallal Saeed bin Huwaidi Al Falasi said that the training program that the training team will provide in the support and support sector will provide the recruits with knowledge and knowledge regarding the procedures for securing the International Expo Dubai, in addition to their enrollment during the same year with lectures, workshops, exercises and various training.

During the reception of national service recruits

Parents

A number of parents affirmed that they feel proud and happy that their children will be the ambassadors of the UAE in the Expo 2020 and see that there is a great responsibility on their shoulders, so they must represent the country in the best way to represent the UAE and its achievements.

Ahmed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi

Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, a guardian, praised the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who provided our children with the opportunity to participate in the «Expo 2020», as volunteering in «Expo 2020» is a service to the nation, and this service is an honor and honor that our children perform in response to the nation’s beautiful giving. .

Honorary Asad Al-Amiri

Fakhriya Asad Al-Amiri, a guardian, said that the participation of our children in the «Expo 2020» is an honor for all of us, and we will be worthy of this position, and we must all join hands in this forum, and our hands are united and always look forward with the slogan of optimism, diligence and diligence.

Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bahr

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Bahr, a guardian, expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who directed the recruitment of national and reserve service recruits in the «Expo 2020» to direct this event in a manner befitting the reputation of the UAE and its pioneering position, indicating that there is an indescribable feeling, Only the volunteer himself feels it. Providing a service is free of charge and returning a part of the favor to the country gives one a state of happiness.