Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Modon Real Estate Company, which specializes in developing modern communities, distinguished entertainment destinations and world-class sports facilities, announced today announced the launch of the comprehensive plan for Al Hudayriat Island, which covers an area of ​​more than 51 million square meters, equivalent to 538% of the area of ​​Abu Dhabi Island. The project is one of the strategic projects that serve the objectives of the development and expansion plan in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The importance of this project comes in contributing to achieving the strategic visions and aspirations of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, enriching the diversity of its infrastructure and providing an ideal living environment for the residents and visitors of the emirate, as the comprehensive future plan for Al Hudayriat Island is a pioneering project that is the first of its kind in the emirate in terms of size and area. The importance of Al Hudayriat Island lies in the distinctive natural environment it offers, the diverse lifestyle it enjoys, and the advanced entertainment and sports destinations that reflect the developed global model of a modern lifestyle and an integrated and sustainable society.

His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Finance Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Modon Real Estate Company, confirmed that the launch of the master plan for the development of Al Hudayriat Island comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which aims to strengthen the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leading and innovative model in urban development and reflects its global position as a residential, tourism, sports and service destination that improves the quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors.

His Excellency said that the Hudayriat Island development project represents a quantum leap in the process of innovation and progress in the emirate, as it reflects Abu Dhabi’s future vision in sustainable urban planning, which aims to build modern societies and a diversified economy that enhances the emirate’s competitiveness in all fields.

The future plan includes luxury residential complexes, sea destinations, commercial complexes, hotels, and “two hills” that are 45 to 55 meters above the ground and contain luxury residential units with panoramic (360-degree) views of Abu Dhabi Island and the waterfronts of the island, which extends over an area of ​​53.5 km. kilometers, including 16 kilometers of beaches, cementing the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for living, tourism, entertainment and sports.

The project will include Abu Dhabi Velodrome, Surf Abu Dhabi, the largest urban park in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to many sports, commercial and recreational facilities, with a 220-kilometer bicycle transport network, where Al Hudayriat Island currently includes Bab Al Nujoom Resort and the waterfront. Marsana, Challenge Village, Trail X, Sports Village 321, Bicycle Park, and others.

Surf Abu Dhabi.

Surf Abu Dhabi, the largest and most modern surfing facility of its kind in the world, will open at the end of this year. This facility features unique designs implemented in cooperation with the Kelly Slater Wave Company, and will offer its visitors surfing experiences, including enjoying the longest and highest wave rides. In the man-made world, practice this fun sport in the largest wave pool.

This project embodies the enormous sports and entertainment potential that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi abounds in. Surf Abu Dhabi is a destination dedicated to surfing, designed to attract fans of this sport from beginners to professionals.

Abu Dhabi Velodrome.

The Abu Dhabi Velodrome bicycle track will open by 2025. It will include an indoor bicycle track, and another track on the roof of the building that connects to the ground with a 600-meter ramp that wraps around the external walls of the project. The project will be equipped with a category (1) track that conforms to the specifications of the International Cycling Union. It is suitable for holding international championships, with advanced facilities that meet the needs of professional and amateur cyclists of all levels.

The largest urban park.

The master plan for Al Hudayriat Island will include the largest urban park in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a total area of ​​more than 2.25 million. Square meters . The project will provide adventure and nature lovers of all ages with the opportunity to embark on adventures full of enthusiasm and spend a unique experience in the various destinations provided by the project, such as an elevated cycling path, a special platform for eco-tourism, a walkway for mangrove trees, an area designated for organic farming, many restaurants and cafes, and game areas. and events.

It is noteworthy that the implementation of the first phase of preliminary works and basic infrastructure works will be completed within the next 18 months, according to the approved plan for the project.