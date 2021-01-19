Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Office of Fakher Al Watan announced yesterday the launch of an initiative to provide new and expanded health insurance services to frontline heroes of low-income people in the UAE and their families. This was within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness’s interest in supporting frontline champions.

The new program, which is an additional upgrade to the benefits enjoyed by the beneficiaries within the insurance programs currently participating in it, was developed in partnership between the Office of Fakhr al-Watan and the National Health Insurance Company “Daman” and funded by “Fakhr al-Watan”.

The initiative includes the benefit of 10 thousand workers in the first line of defense who are registered in the database of Fakhr Al Watan with limited income, provided that their benefit from the extended insurance benefits includes benefits similar to those available in the “Your Health” program for residents of Abu Dhabi government employees, starting from February 1, 2021.

Sultan bin Tahnoon

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pride of the Nation Office, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is always keen to continue supporting our heroes in the first line of defense, health and psychological, stressing that this falls within the responsibilities of the state and its obligations towards these men. And the brave women who took care of us and protected the health and safety of the UAE people throughout this pandemic, and we owe them and their families appreciation and support. Frontline workers have priority access to the best medical care.

The development of the program by Fakhr El Watan Office comes in direct response to the results of an opinion poll conducted upon the establishment of the office for more than 8,000 frontline workers from all licensed medical facilities at the federal and local levels, in addition to the authorities responsible for sterilization and protection operations.

The results of the survey revealed two of the main issues identified by the first line of defense champions, as they are the challenges they face, which are protecting their public health while performing their duties in the face of the pandemic, in addition to the total cost of living.

“Daman” will manage and implement the initiative in cooperation with “Pride of the Nation” and the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life. The company has extensive experience in designing and managing similar government-funded insurance programs.

Daman will work directly with the departments of medical institutions to register workers in the first line of defense who are eligible to benefit from the initiative in accordance with the criteria set by the Office of Fakher Al Watan, in addition to its role in coordinating prior approvals and payment of financial claims related to them with the health facilities responsible for providing health services and treatment.

The new promotion program provides coverage for deduction and co-insurance fees in accordance with the current health insurance provisions of the beneficiaries, such as counseling services and medicines .. In addition to the subscribers obtaining additional coverage of 3000 dirhams if they exceed the maximum limit determined within their annual insurance coverage plan.

Khaled Al Muhairi

In this context, Khalid bin Shaiban Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman said: “We are proud of being chosen by Fakhr Al Watan Office to cooperate with them in implementing the program, through which we seek to provide protection for those who put themselves and their families at risk in serving the nation, And that by providing the best levels of health care. We are honored to show appreciation to our heroes and their families who put the protection of society at the forefront of their priorities, and have spared no effort in devotion to their work.

As part of its preparations to start the initiative, “Daman” has designated a special customer service team to communicate with those eligible to register for the enhanced health insurance program. It is also possible for workers in the first line of defense who are registered in the database established by the Office of Fakhr Al Watan to contact the institutions working for them to find out whether they are eligible for the enhanced health insurance programs, or through direct communication via e-mail:

[email protected]