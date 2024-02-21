Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai continues to facilitate an air relief bridge to Gaza via Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and within the framework of its firm commitment to work towards Humanitarian: The flight took off this morning (Wednesday), carrying about 11 metric tons of medicines and medical supplies from the World Health Organization’s stockpile to provide relief to the people of Gaza.

said Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director of International Services City

Humanitarian Affairs in Dubai: “We actively support the efforts of the international humanitarian community to respond to the urgent and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to alleviate the suffering of those affected there, as the mission of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai translates its deep pledge to save lives by meeting urgent medical needs in coordination with the World Health Organization. We will remain committed with our partners to supporting the most needy people everywhere, in line with the efforts of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates towards fulfilling our humanitarian duties.”

The air shipment to Gaza represents the beginning of a number of upcoming flights, with three to four additional flights scheduled to deliver tens of metric tons of aid to the people of Gaza. The shipment includes essential supplies, such as non-communicable disease kits and medicines, which require specific temperature controls. The International Humanitarian City team and its partners carefully oversee the logistical aspect of this operation to ensure the safe and timely delivery of materials to those in need.

Dr. Hanan Balkhi, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said that the WHO Global Logistics Center, which is hosted by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, provides a lifeline to countries affected by health emergencies across the Eastern Mediterranean region and beyond. Balkhi explained:

“As the health crisis unfolds in the Gaza Strip and hostilities worsen in Rafah, these medicines are essential for people whose access to medical care has been severely limited by the shortages facing the health system as a whole.” Balkhi added: “WHO appreciates the support from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, the Government of the Emirate of Dubai, and the Government of the United Arab Emirates to deliver critical vital supplies to the world’s most needy people in difficult times.”

It is worth noting that during the past year, the International Humanitarian City launched an air bridge to transport urgently necessary relief supplies to residents affected by the worsening crisis in Gaza. It facilitated 6 air shipments within 10 days, thanks to its extensive network of partners and resources to strengthen humanitarian efforts and support rapid response to crises.