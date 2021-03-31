Dubai (Union)

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the World Summit of Governments launched an exceptional version of the Best Minister Award in the world, to honor the leading figures who have made distinguished achievements serving humanity in the face of the difficult global challenges that they have caused. The new Corona virus pandemic, and the award excludes the UAE government ministers from participating in order to enhance its credibility and impartiality.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, affirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to organize an exceptional version of the award for the best minister in the world, reflects the vision of His Highness The UAE leadership believes in the importance of honoring outstanding achievements and innovative practices, and sheds light on those with exceptional ideas and their efforts to serve humanity, and aims to deliver an inspiring message to the world that mankind is the pillar of civilization and the focus of making the future.

His Excellency said: “The (Corona) pandemic has imposed unprecedented challenges on all governments of the world, forcing them to change their priorities, plans and working methods, and to take quick and timely decisions to keep pace with the changes and mitigate the consequences they have left behind, and after more than a year has passed since (the pandemic), governments cannot “It continues to work in the usual traditional ways, and it must focus on enhancing its readiness for future challenges by adopting the concept of innovation, readiness and pre-emption in all fields of work.”

Mohammed Al-Gergawi

Mohammed Al-Gergawi added that the World Government Summit represents the ideal platform for designing new trends in the work of governments, enhancing joint international cooperation to adopt methodologies that meet the aspirations of societies, in addition to exchanging experiences and knowledge, and benefiting from successful experiences around the world, celebrating and disseminating them, in a way that contributes to developing future visions that accelerate The march of progress and development.

The jury includes an elite group of experts from international organizations, academia and the private sector. The winners of the exceptional edition of the Best Minister in the World Award will be chosen in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers “PwC Middle East”, the knowledge partner of the World Government Summit.

Rami Nazer, the partner responsible for managing government and public sector services at PricewaterhouseCoopers, said: “The governments that have set a clear agenda to deal with this crisis are the most prepared to foresee, respond to, deal with and overcome future crises. The World Government Summit is a unique global platform that provides leaders from the government and private sectors an opportunity to communicate, interact and discover our common future, ”stressing that PricewaterhouseCoopers’ commitment to partnering with the World Government Summit stems from its belief in the profound impact of this global dialogue in the exchange of global experiences and experiences, thus contributing to Improving the quality of life for members of communities around the world.

Global experiences

The Best Minister in the World Award, which was launched at the fourth session of the World Government Summit in 2016, has been awarded to four ministers from three continents in its previous four sessions. Greg Hunt, Minister of Environment, Acting Minister of Cities and Built Environment in Australia, won the first edition of the award for his distinguished efforts in The field of carbon emissions reduction in Australia through a set of innovative national initiatives and programs. The award, in its second edition, went to Awa Marie Cole Seck, Minister of Health of the Republic of Senegal, for her pivotal role in addressing the widespread spread of the “Ebola” disease, through a national strategy to protect Senegalese society from its devastating effects, and an awareness program to confront the disease and introduce its causes, mechanisms of its spread and ways of prevention. from him.

Sri Moliani Andrawati, Minister of Finance in Indonesia, won the Best Minister in the World award for 2018 after she succeeded in reducing poverty rates in Indonesia, narrowing the income gap at the level of individuals, stimulating entrepreneurship and emerging projects and increasing job opportunities, to empower the poor and help them achieve additional income, This has reduced the country’s debts by half, and the value of foreign cash reserves in Indonesia has reached 50 billion dollars.

As for the fourth edition of the award, which was organized in 2019, Fayrouzuddin Fayrouz, Minister of Health of the Republic of Afghanistan, won in recognition of his success in supervising the initiative to vaccinate 9.5 million children against polio, establishing a health database for Afghanistan, and launching the “National Health Strategy 2020”, And success in increasing the life expectancy rate at birth by 7 years, decreasing the mortality rate of children under five years by 44%, and decreasing the maternal mortality rate by 19%.