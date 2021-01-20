Dubai (WAM)

Based on the national and historical responsibility in preserving the civilizational and cultural heritage of Dubai, and pursuant to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in this regard, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, launched the project to rehabilitate the historic Al Fahidi Fort that houses the Dubai Museum – the first museum of its kind to be established in the Emirate of Dubai, following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, in making Al Fahidi Fort a beacon of culture .

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Al Fahidi Fort is one of the historical facilities that enjoys a special place among the historical origins of Dubai due to the important stages of its development over more than 200 years, and its transformation into a model for modern cities keen to preserve On its heritage and cultural heritage … and pursuant to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the matter of preserving heritage buildings, and the building’s great historical and cultural value, we have launched a project to rehabilitate this edifice to continue its role as a cultural center and an essential component of the cultural scene in Dubai. Our historical assets are a trust that we do not fail to preserve and preserve as an inspiring value for future generations. ”

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches the rehabilitation project of the historic Al Fahidi Fort (WAM)

Historical lighthouse

For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, said: “The Al Fahidi Fort stands as a testament to our rich heritage, and it is a prominent historical lighthouse that reflects our cultural identity and authentic values, and today this historical landmark acquires importance. Considered one of the most popular cultural destinations in Dubai, this cultural edifice is a prominent stop on the map of local and international cultural tourism, as it is a destination for visitors from inside the country and for tourists from outside it. The aim behind the renovation and restoration processes is to enhance the unique cultural experience of this historical landmark and provide it with an advanced system, in line with the future aspirations adopted by Dubai and in an effort to upgrade the level of local cultural experiences, in a way that reflects positively on the status of our authentic heritage and the sustainability of our ancient Emirati traditions.

Since its inception until today, Al Fahidi Fort has witnessed a remarkable development throughout its long history, and the step of rehabilitating it is currently part of the mission of “Dubai Culture” in preserving and celebrating the local culture and the Emirati heritage, and its commitment to ensuring the protection of cultural heritage and the preservation of cultural and heritage assets in the best way. The museum will return in an exquisite new look, thus contributing to providing a rich and immersive cultural experience for its visitors, citizens, residents and tourists, maintaining a firm relationship between them and museums, and enhancing the value of exploring history and its importance in launching into the future.

Latifa bint Muhammad

Milestone

This cultural edifice is a milestone in the history of the Emirate of Dubai, as it is more than two centuries old, as it was built in 1787, on the southern side of the Dubai Creek, to be the seat of the ruler of the emirate, and this fort was restored during the reign of the late, God Almighty. Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul. In 1971, the year of the founding of the federation, Al Fahidi Fort was inaugurated under the name “Dubai Museum” to be an official museum displaying the history of the emirate and important features of its inherent heritage.

Development and expansion of this historical landmark continued, and the year 1995 witnessed the opening of the second section of the museum located under the castle, which embraces exhibits and collectibles that simulate life in the past before the discovery of oil, in addition to the antiquities discovered at Dubai’s archaeological sites.

1.5 million visitors

As a testament to the nobility and originality of Al Fahidi Fort, the Dubai Museum welcomed nearly 1.5 million visitors in 2019, and data indicates that from 1975 to the end of 2019, the museum attracted about 17 million visitors from various segments of society, citizens, residents and tourists. Those who have come to learn about inspiring stories of the past and learn about the museum’s collections and content. The rehabilitation project of Al Fahidi Fort comes as part of the second phase of the project to develop and revitalize the Dubai Historic District, the joint project between the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, which aims to preserve and preserve historical monuments for future generations to enhance their belonging to their national identity and empower them. Who linked her past with her present and future. As part of the implementation plan of the rehabilitation project, Al Fahidi Fort will be closed temporarily in preparation for the launch of the works in the museum, and this step comes in view of the importance of the Dubai Museum as a witness to an ancient past foundations for a prosperous present in the emirate, as it is considered a platform that forms a link between community members and their past and their heritage. And their rich history.