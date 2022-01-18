Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the results of studies of happiness of Dubai government employees and customers.

His Highness affirmed in a post on his Twitter account: The basis of government work is serving people and the happiness of customers, and we aim to publish these results annually to enhance the principles of transparency and raise the services provided to higher levels of quality. The employee happiness index in Dubai reached 88% and the customer happiness index reached 86 %.

His Highness added: We are keen to establish the values ​​of happiness for all customers and employees of the Dubai government.

Dubai Chamber ranked first in the results of the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Study Index for the year 2021, followed by Dubai Customs and Dubai Police in the second and third places.

In the results of the Dubai government employees’ happiness index, Dubai Police ranked first, and the Dubai Public Prosecution and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship ranked second and third.



