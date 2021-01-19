Dubai (WAM)

Within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to support the judicial authorities with experts who are legally and technically qualified, in a way that contributes to the accuracy of judicial rulings and decisions issued by them, the achievement of completed justice, and the strengthening of the role of experts in Its investigation, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Judicial Council, issued Decision No. 2 of 2021 to form a “Committee for Experts Affairs” in Dubai Courts regarding the organization of expert work before the judicial authorities in the Emirate of Dubai.

According to the decision, the “Experts Affairs Committee” in Dubai Courts consists of: Judge Khaled Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Committee, Judge Khaled Mubarak Kensham, Vice President, and the membership of each of: Judge Saud Salem Al Jabri, Judge Ahmed Fathi Garma, Muhammad Abdullah Al Muhammad, and Hashem Salem Al-Qiwani, and Jasim Abdul Rahman Mohammed, in addition to an expert from the roster of experts to be selected as a member of the committee by the Director General of Dubai Courts.

Tarish Eid Al Mansoori, Director General of Dubai Courts, confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Judicial Council, issued the decision to form a “Committee for Experts Affairs” in Dubai Courts regarding the organization of expert work before the judicial authorities in the Emirate of Dubai. It aims to achieve accomplished justice, in the context of seeking to upgrade the system of expertise that speeds up litigation procedures, especially in cases with specialized aspects, in addition to increasing the efficiency of expert business practitioners, empowering national expertise, enhancing the role of experts in achieving justice, in addition to building and empowering national expertise To conduct business experience.

For his part, Judge Khaled Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the “Committee of Experts Affairs” in Dubai Courts, affirmed that the decision to form a “Committee of Experts Affairs” in Dubai Courts comes in line with the efforts made by the wise leadership towards building a safe society and a fair judiciary, and achieving leadership and excellence in the sector. Judicial system at all levels, and consolidating the leadership position of the Emirate of Dubai on the global legal and judicial map.

Al-Mansoori expressed his appreciation for the great confidence that His Highness the President of the Judicial Council granted him in choosing him to head this committee, stressing that the committee made all possible efforts to carry out this responsibility and achieve its goals fully.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had issued Law No. 13 of 2020 regarding the organization of expert work in front of the judicial authorities in the Emirate of Dubai, where the law detailed the terms of reference of the “Committee of Experts Affairs”, including: proposing rules and conditions for the classification of experts, and approving the charter, which is A set of professional, ethical and behavioral controls and rules that the expert must adhere to when practicing expert work, and approve guidelines regarding the rules for estimating experts ’fees and organizing expert work, with all the above submitted to the Director General of Dubai Courts for approval.

The committee also has the authority to approve the tests prepared for the registration of experts in the roster, and the training programs for experts, and to decide on requests for registration and renewal of the experts ’registration in the roster, and their classification, in accordance with the provisions of this law and the decisions issued pursuant to it, as well as to decide on the requests submitted to it to cancel the expert’s registration from the roster, and to consider the grievances. Submitted by experts regarding the result of their technical evaluation, as well as examining the violations committed by the experts, complaints lodged against them, and taking appropriate measures regarding them.