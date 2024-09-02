Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian Aid has facilitated urgent relief shipments to the capital of Chad, N’Djamena..

In a rapid response to the worsening humanitarian crisis, a Boeing 747 cargo plane took off from Al Maktoum International Airport this morning at 09:00 (Saturday 31 August) carrying 90 tonnes of essential medical supplies and relief items provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). These vital supplies are expected to support over 70,000 Sudanese people, alleviating their suffering and contributing to saving lives in the region..

“In these critical moments, speed of response is the difference between life and death. Our ability to mobilize and deliver aid so quickly is a testament to the strong partnerships and unwavering support of our leadership in Dubai,” said Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian Aid. “This airlift to Chad highlights our ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities around the world.”.

“In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan, WHO is delivering 37 tonnes of life-saving medical fluids to treat thousands of people in need of immediate medical assistance. This humanitarian airlift provided by Dubai is essential to overcome logistical challenges and represents a significant support to WHO’s health emergency response,” added Robert Blanchard, Director of Emergency Operations for WHO’s Global Health Logistics Centre.“

“Thanks to the generous support of Dubai Humanitarian City, UNHCR is delivering 53 tonnes of essential supplies to meet the urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan. This airlift will allow UNHCR to assist 68,000 people in the Darfur region, which has been affected by massive flooding and is already suffering from famine,” said Benjamin Safari, Chief of Supply Management, UNHCR.“

The cost of the relief airlift amounted to AED 1.48 million (US$ 405,000), fully funded by Dubai Humanitarian’s Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, which is dedicated to supporting urgent humanitarian missions from Dubai to the world..