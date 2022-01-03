Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved, today, Monday, the 600 housing program for citizens in Dubai A housing loan of 600 million dirhams, with an increase in the value of the housing loan by one million dirhams.

His Highness said in a blog post on his official account on Twitter: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we have today approved 600 housing loans, within the housing program for citizens in Dubai, worth 600 million dirhams, while raising the value of the housing loan to one million dirhams.

He added: We are following up on the citizens’ housing file and everything that makes them happy and provides them with a decent life.



