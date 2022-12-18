In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.. The Supreme Committee to supervise the development of the Hatta region has begun preparing the general plan for the region, which includes setting a framework plan for the region and a plan for implementing initiatives that support development in the region, and preparing an urban design guide that is compatible with its mountainous nature, as well The development includes preparing designs for Hatta Beach. The Supreme Committee has also started implementing express traffic solutions for roads and parking in tourist and vital sites and parks, in addition to providing joint and collective mobility solutions, by providing transportation services, including express buses from the Emirate of Dubai to the Hatta region, renting shared vehicles, and transportation centers for easy transportation between vital sites. In the region, electronic reservation service, electric scooters, in addition to the development of public facilities to serve visitors to the region. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Path, Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region, said: “The committee implemented the first phase of a path for bicycles and mountain bikes with a length of 11.5 km from the bus station to the Hatta Dam area, where work is currently underway to construct it. Bicycle paths within the city with a length of 6 km, and a mountain bike path will be added that connects the transportation centers at Al Tallah Park and Al Wadi Park, passing through the archaeological monuments, to Wadi Hub, with a length of 5.5 km. This path contributes to the integration of the various transport elements. , linking tourist attractions, and providing alternative ways to move to and from Wadi Hub and mountain paths ». His Excellency added: “In implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to provide opportunities for the people of Hatta and support them to participate in development, the committee adopted a program to support farmers, by providing extension support, providing resources and marketing products such as fertilizers, seeds and seedlings, and programs to train and qualify the people to develop skills, professional crafts and project management to enable them to Exploiting investment opportunities in the region, in addition to planting more than 13,000 trees from the local environment in different regions, and agriculture will cover part of the bicycle paths and roads. The Heritage Village area is being developed to highlight the culture, history and customs of the people of Hatta, and to enhance the cultural and historical value of the area by providing integrated services to residents and visitors. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer explained: “The initiatives that work has begun to implement include the establishment of a modern Hatta market in line with the nature of the region to display local products and farmers’ products in the market, which is characterized by its design that combines traditional architecture in Hatta with a modern architectural character. Modern and materials from the nature of Hatta to reflect the contrast with the heritage surroundings of the region, and also includes shops to display local vegetables and fruits, products of the residents of the region, cafes and others. The Hatta Beach project aims to turn it into a year-round tourist destination for residents and tourists, and to extend the seasonal period to visit Hatta to include the summer season by creating an artificial lagoon (Crystal Lagoon) with a beach, including a beach and investment spaces around the waterfront, and providing facilities, services and tourism activities. And entertainment for recreation around the beach, which will directly contribute to attracting and increasing the number of tourists to Hatta. Away from the noise of cities, the city of Hatta is the most prominent mountain tourist destination in the UAE, 130 kilometers southeast of the Emirate of Dubai. Its distinguished climate and picturesque geographical location, high above the ground, have contributed to its transformation into a destination for tourists looking for rest and relaxation, and for adventurers who love mountain activities. The Supreme Committee to supervise the development of the Hatta region has prepared the “Hatta .. Mountain Dubai” campaign, which includes a variety of initiatives and activities, to provide a unique tourist experience in Hatta, with the aim of making the region an attractive tourist destination in conjunction with the “Dubai Destinations” campaign, and the “Mountainable” campaign. Winter in the World”, within the framework of the comprehensive plan to develop the Hatta region launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to improve the quality of life, develop services for the residents and visitors of the region, and enhance social, economic and educational capabilities. The “Hatta.. Mountain Dubai” campaign promotes dozens of diverse areas, between heritage and modern, which make it more attractive to tourists and those wishing to rest, most notably: – Hatta Dam The Hatta Dam is a natural reserve belonging to the Emirate of Dubai. craniofacial; The water dam is characterized by an abundance of boats that are suitable for different ages, as those looking for relaxation can swim in the designated swimming pools, which are frequented by many visitors. The dam is also a destination for international sporting events, as it witnesses the Dubai International Cycling Tour, given that the dam is the arrival point for international international teams via a journey that departs from Dubai city center. Lake Hatta, nestled in the mountains, is a unique destination for kayaking, water biking and boating enthusiasts. – Hatta Heritage Village The Hatta Heritage Village overlooks the two mountains of Al-Hajarin, as they were called in the past, and includes about 30 ancient buildings. The village was restored to become one of the distinguished landmarks of the city of Hatta, and it was opened in 2001, where ancient heritage meets the present. In order for the village not to lose its heritage character, it was built in the manner of ancient villages using mountain stones, mud and palm trunks, and one of its most prominent features is the fort that houses the weapons used in the past. The heritage village in Hatta is like a living museum that carries all the past and history of Hatta, which forms an integral part of the history of the UAE, and there are many castles and forts still present on the Hatta mountains. – Al Tallah Garden The Al Tallah Garden gained its name from its distinguished location on the residential Hatta Hill. The park is also a pivotal addition to the green area and entertainment areas in the Emirate of Dubai. The ancient city The Hatta region is classified as one of the historical areas in the UAE, as it is considered one of the ancient cities due to its history. It was mentioned in ancient Arab history books, such as the book (Dictionary of Countries) by Yaqut al-Hamawi, and Abu Ala’ al-Ma’ari mentioned it in his writings. – Towers, forts, and falajs. The area’s landmarks include towers named after individuals or sites, such as the Hatta South Tower and the Hatta North Tower, which are among the most famous towers in the region, and they still exist today. Among the forts there are two main forts, which are the “Mountain Fortress” and “Fort Al-Hara”, and the last is the oldest. The aflaj in the region are called the Davidic aflaj, in reference to the Prophet David, peace be upon him, and there are approximately seven aflaj, which are huge underground water channels, built for the purpose of regulating the direction of the sub-falaj, and they still exist today. – Mosques There are three ancient mosques in Hatta for which the region was famous: Al-Hail Mosque, Al-Wali Mosque, and Al-Sharia Mosque, which is the most famous of them, and its construction dates back more than 200 years. The valleys Hatta enjoys a distinguished geographical location, surrounded by high mountains from all directions, and interspersed with valleys, the most famous of which are Wadi Al-Hatawi, Wadi Al-Majarra, Wadi Jema, and Wadi Hatta. There are dams in the region to conserve rainwater, the most famous of which is the Hatta Dam. Duties and functions It should be noted that the Supreme Committee to supervise the development of the Hatta region was formed by a decision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is chaired by the Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life in Dubai, and his deputy. Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism, whose membership includes: the Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Director General of Dubai Municipality, the Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the CEO of the Engineering Office, the Executive Director of the Planning and Governance Sector in Dubai Municipality, and a representative of each of the Municipality General Council of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. The decision specified the tasks and functions of the committee, including: drawing up the general policy for the development of the Hatta region, supervising the implementation, governance and development of projects, initiatives, programmes, activities and events held to develop the area designated for its residents and visitors, supervising the preparation and implementation of the comprehensive plan for the development of the region in coordination with the concerned authorities, and ensuring that the plan The development proceeds in accordance with the plans set and the performance indicators approved for it, and is in line with the priorities and directions of the government, and achieves the goals approved for it in this regard.