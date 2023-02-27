His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the immediate start of allocating 8,500 housing units for citizens in the fifth Yalayis area, with an area of ​​​​120 million square feet, based on his keenness to make citizens happy, improve their quality of life, and provide them with a decent life. and enhance their social stability.