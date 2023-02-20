Dubai (Union)

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Dubai continues to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Syria and Turkey, as the International Humanitarian City coordinates efforts and conducts more relief trips in one of its largest operations, with the launch of A new flight to Syria carrying 37 tons of relief materials and medical supplies.

This came in a tweet on the official account of the Dubai Government Media Office on Twitter yesterday.