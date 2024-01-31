Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the “Darat Arab Poetry” was launched today in the Emirate of Fujairah, as a specialized and pioneering project of its kind.

The launch of the “Darat Al-Arabi Poetry” comes with the aim of strengthening the efforts of the Emirate of Fujairah in developing the cultural sector and advancing its pillars, and supporting the ambitious vision of the UAE in the field of culture and creative industries in all their literary and artistic forms, which raises its competitive indicators in this field on a global level.

“Al-Dara” aims to revive the status of Arabic poetry, highlight its cultural and humanitarian importance in the history of the Arabian Peninsula, and celebrate the authentic Arab values ​​​​documented by Arab literature in general, and poetry in particular, and transmitted by people throughout the ages. It also seeks to strengthen the close connection of poetry to the formation of the personality of the Arab person. And the features of his life, and monitoring the stages of the history of literature, its social repercussions and transformations over time.

The “Darth of Arab Poetry” in Fujairah will constitute a milestone in the cultural scene by celebrating Arabic poetry and its themes from its beginnings until today. It will also be a source of the poetic heritage in the UAE and its styles, forms, and expressive tools with a distinctive specificity, promoting it in society, and introducing it to the world.