In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense announced the amendment of the national service period for male conscripts to become 11 months for holders of a high school diploma or its equivalent or higher, and 3 years for those with a high school diploma. For a qualification less than high school, and / 11 / months for female conscripts, pursuant to Resolution No. (15) of 2022 issued by the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to amend some of the provisions of the Decision of the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces No. (6) of 2016 regarding amending the length of service National.

This decision came out of the keenness of the wise leadership of the state to develop the national and reserve service program and the culmination of the fruitful work efforts that were carried out in the national service program during the past years, which achieved honorable results, as this change resulted from studies and continuous readings of the experiences of other countries applying for national service and benefiting from its experiences and learn lessons learned from previous courses of national service in the country.

In its updated form, the National Service Program aims to increase the training doses of recruits, include new topics that did not exist previously, and increase realism in training through intensifying practical applications and exercises, which contributes to enhancing the confidence of the recruits and providing them with more skills.

necessary to perform the duties required of them competently and competently.

This decision shall be applied starting from the payments subsequent to its issuance.



