Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense announced the amendment of the national service period to 11 months for holders of a high school diploma or its equivalent or higher, 3 years for those with a qualification less than high school, and 11 months. For female recruits, the decision shall be applied starting from the installments following its issuance.



